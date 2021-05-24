PSE sets the objective of raising capital P200-B

Through Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte

THE PHILIPPINE Scholarship (PSE) hopes that at least 200 billion pesos of capital will be raised on the stock market this year, as it seeks to encourage more small companies to list their shares.

I hope that at least 200 billion pesos of capital will be raised on the Philippine stock exchange, said Ramon S. Monzon, president and CEO of the exchange operator. Business world in a video call Thursday.

If this is done, it would be almost double the 104 billion pesos capital raised in the PES in 2020.

The pipeline for capital raising activities is seen as strong, with companies like Monde Nissin Corp. and Del Monte Philippines, Inc. (DMPI) planning mega-initial public offerings (IPOs) and companies launching their own trusts. real estate investment (REIT). .

Capital raising activity jumped 116% to 41.6 billion pesos at the end of March, from 19.24 billion pesos during the same period ending in March 2020.

Mr Monzon said there was a sustained effort to get more listings, as the PSE has the smallest number of listed companies in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN ). There are currently 272 companies listed on the local stock exchange.

To achieve this, the PSE is working with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Board of Investments (BoI) to amend the 1987 Omnibus Investment Code, which requires BoI-registered companies to sell at least 10% of its capital. stock to the public.

The PSE proposes that BoI-listed companies with 20 or more investors or those that qualify to be a publicly traded company be required to list on the stock exchange and offer their shares to the public in exchange for the incentives that they are trying to benefit the government. , such as tax exemptions.

Mr Monzon also said that the PSE is working with the DTI, the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on the DELIVER (Delivering Effective Government for Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth) project. , which contributes to the capacity building of startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In collaboration with the DTI, the PSE also plans to organize training seminars on quotation for high growth sectors and SMEs.

Monzon hopes that at least two or three SMEs will be listed on the stock exchange, especially after the relaxation of listing rules.

SMEs need capital, which is why we said we need to relax our rules so that SMEs can go to the capital market to raise funds, Monzon said. I think they are temporarily excluded from the credit market.

The PSE has relaxed its requirements for membership on the board of directors of SMEs. It also introduced guidelines for sponsorship, which allow those who cannot meet the requirements to register through companies or partnerships accredited by the exchange and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The PSE 200 billion peso capital mobilization target will not yet include those raised by SMEs.

We have these different programs for SMEs, [but] we don’t expect this to really pay off until next year, Mr Monzon said.

The PES is hosting a virtual roundtable today (25 May), where executives of listed companies will share stories from their successful IPO experiences.

RETAIL INVESTORS

At the same time, local private investors are increasingly active in the stock market, representing 74.3% of stock transactions in the first half of the year.

Citing the PES report to the Capital Market Development Council (CMDC), the finance department said retail investors accounted for 43.3% of the volume traded by local investors between January and March. This is significantly higher than 26.9% in 2020 and 18.2% in 2019.

A similar trend was seen in the fixed income market after investor-related transactions made up the bulk of total trading volume in the last quarter.

Local investors have stepped up, Monzon said in a statement, raising the average trading volume to 49.6% in the first three months from last year’s level. This helped offset the sharp drop in foreign participation to 25.7% of the total volume, compared to 45.4% in 2020 and 55.5% in 2019.

Market liquidity is off to a good start. Trading in the first quarter remains strong. We have an increase of almost 50% in turnover in value. Retail Investors are very active in the stock market at least in the first quarter of 2021, said Monzon, who noted that many retail investors are using their accumulated savings to buy stocks.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, who chairs the CMDC, added that improving public confidence and confidence in regulators has also helped attract local investors.

Keep this in mind the environment of trust in the system. Regulators are so important in providing guarantees to investors and guaranteeing them that they will not be deceived, Mr Dominguez said.

In the bond market, the CEO of Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. (PDEx), Antonino A. Nakpil, noted a reduction in activities in the last quarter compared to last year’s level. Nakpil noted that investor-related transactions accounted for 59% or 898 billion pesos of the total transaction volume of 1.5 trillion pesos at the end of March.

Secondary market trading has remained active despite rising bond yields, he said, after benchmark 10-year Treasury bill rates rose to 4.5% in March from 3% in January. .

National Treasurer Rosalia V. de Leon, who is also a member of the interagency board, said the measures taken to make bonds more accessible to retail investors and various financial education campaigns have also helped to attract greater participation from small investors in the debt market.

Initial issuance in corporate bond markets, however, was lukewarm with only P $ 59 billion in new bond listings this quarter. Including the volume of maturing bonds, Nakpil said the stock of listed bonds fell 1.36% to 1.45 trillion pesos at the end of March, from the level of 1.47 billion. of pounds sterling from last year.

The increase in retail investor participation in the stock market is a phenomenon not only seen in the PSE, but also in almost every other major exchange, Timson Securities, Inc. trader Darren Blaine T. Pangan said via Viber.

With travel time freed up due to mobility restrictions, this may have prompted people to become more familiar with trading and investing as part of the means by which they can stay productive amid the current situation of the world. COVID-19 across the world, Pangan added. . with Beatrice M. Laforga