Cryptocurrencies bounce back from Sunday sell-off, bitcoin still down 30% in May

Bitcoin jumped more than 10% during a cryptocurrency surge on Monday, regaining lost ground during a liquidation weekend that was sparked by further signs of Chinese crackdown on the emerging sector.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, was up 12% to around $ 39,400, erasing losses of 7.5% from the previous day, but still down more than 40% from the record high last month.

The second-largest cryptocurrency ether jumped almost 19% to $ 2,491 after falling more than 8% on Sunday to near a two-month low. It has also fallen by almost half from a peak reached earlier this month.

Bitcoin added to its gains on Monday night following tweets from billionaire Elon Musk that appeared to soften his stance against the environmental impact of cryptocurrency. Musk said on May 12 that Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin due to its consumption of fossil fuels during the mining process.

“We spoke with North American Bitcoin miners. They made a commitment to release current and planned renewable use and ask WW miners to do so. Potentially promising,” Musk wrote.

Over the past week, policymakers have stepped up their response to the popularity – and volatility – of cryptocurrencies. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard told a virtual conference hosted by CoinDesk on Monday that the growth of “private money”, digital payments and actions by other central banks are strengthening the Pay attention to the digital currencies of the Central Bank, or CBDC.

While her comments didn’t cause much of a price change, she said the widespread use of private money posed risks to consumers and stability given possible “flight behavior”. Read more

His comments were echoed later today by Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic.

“It is changing rapidly. The crypto space in particular at the moment, if you characterize it, it is an extremely volatile market and I don’t think its characteristics at the moment are making them into a currency,” he said. he declares.

But Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago, said, “What we’re seeing is a shift from outlaw currency status to something that could potentially become more mainstream. be rules and regulations about it, ”he said,“ and that’s what creates short-term volatility in all cryptocurrencies ”.

Bitcoin is up around 35% this year, but down almost 40% from a year-high of $ 64,895.22 on April 14.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio announced Monday that he held bitcoin at the annual Consensus Conference in Coindesk.

The founder of Bridgewater Associates did not give further details, but said that in an environment where public debt is at historic levels and competition from China is increasing, the US dollar is under pressure and diversification is important.

He added that bitcoin’s biggest risk is its success, because as more and more people choose to put their savings in digital currency, it becomes more and more of a threat to the traditional monetary system.

Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond, he said in the May 6 pre-recorded interview.

SUNDAY SLUMP

The catalyst for Sunday’s crisis was cryptocurrency “miners” – who mint cryptocurrencies using powerful computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles – halting Chinese operations in the face of increasingly scrutiny. authorities. Read more

Attention to miners in China – who make up around 70% of the supply – is the latest front in a broader Beijing push against the cryptocurrency industry.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Huobi suspended crypto mining and some trading services to new clients from mainland China on Monday, adding that it would focus on foreign companies instead. Others have also suspended their activities in China. Read more

In the short term, market participants said, it would likely lead to price pressure as miners sell bitcoin held on their balance sheets.

Players in the crypto market have said fears about the crackdown in China are likely to persist.

“No one is really sure what will happen next,” said Joseph Edwards, head of research at crypto brokerage Enigma Securities. “Crypto is clearly in a tough narrative situation right now, and it’s taken a lot of oxygen out of the room.”

Bitcoin had stabilized after a murderous week on Saturday after Tesla boss Musk – whose cryptocurrency comments have been a key price factor in recent months – tweeted support for crypto in “the real battle “with fiat currencies. Read more

Yet after last week’s 25% drop, triggered in part by the hardening language of Chinese regulators, bitcoin remains more than 40% below last month’s high of $ 64,895.

“It is too early to call the end of the recent downtrend in bitcoin,” wrote analysts at JP Morgan.

Listed bitcoin funds posted outflows of more than $ 530 million last week, their fifth consecutive week of losses, they said, in a sign of withdrawal from institutional investors.

