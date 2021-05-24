One River digital asset hedge fund files SEC application to create carbon neutral bitcoin ETF





One River, the digital asset hedge fund backed by billionaire investor Alan Howard, has officially filed an application to create a bitcoin exchange-traded fund that incorporates the purchase of carbon credits with the aim of making the proceeds carbon neutral. The company’s plans for the One River Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Trust were made public in April during its partnership with the carbon credit platform. FOAM. Bloomberg reported on One River’s efforts earlier in April, with CEO Eric Peters telling the newspaper at the time that “There is a lot of talk about the carbon footprint, Peters said. We decided it was time to stop talking and start doing something about it. “ According to Monday’s SEC filing: “The One River Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Trust (the Trust) is an exchange-traded fund that issues common shares of beneficial interest (the Shares) that trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the Stock Exchange). The investment objective of the Trusts is to seek to track the performance of bitcoin, as measured by the performance of the MVIS One River Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Index (the Index), adjusted for trust expenses and other liabilities. The index is constructed using bitcoin price feeds from eligible bitcoin spot markets and volume. Weighted Average Median Price (VWMP), calculated over 20 intervals in three-minute increments with adjustments to reflect the current spot price of carbon credits needed to offset the estimated carbon footprint attributable to each bitcoin. The index is designed to reflect the performance of Bitcoin in US dollars on a carbon neutral basis. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Trust will hold bitcoins and value its stocks on a daily basis using the same methodology used to calculate the Index, adjusted to reflect expenses associated with offset carbon credits. The Trust is sponsored by One River Digital Asset Management, LLC (the Limited Partner), a wholly owned subsidiary of One River Asset Management, LLC. “ The repository later explains: “The Trust intends to offset the carbon footprint associated with bitcoin by purchasing and withdrawing the necessary carbon credits to account for the estimated carbon emissions associated with bitcoins held by the Trust. The Trust has entered into an agreement with LIRDES SA (doing business as Moss Earth) (Moss), a company located in Uruguay, to purchase MCO2 tokens representing certified reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. MCO2 tokens issued by Moss are assets encrypted and encrypted using blockchain technology and are stored in a ledger managed by Verra, an organization that sets and manages carbon credits (Verra) standards and programs. “ “Each MCO2 token in circulation is intended to represent a claim on a certified carbon credit held in an aggregated pool of carbon credits within the Moss account on the Verra ledger. Tokenized carbon credits are fungible and do not represent a claim on a credit specific underlying carbon issued to a specific carbon reduction project, “the record continues.” The Trust will initially acquire MCO2 tokens from Moss from time to time at pre-negotiated prices in an amount sufficient to offset the footprint. estimated carbon of bitcoins held in the Trust’s portfolio, with a view to monitoring the performance of the Index. expiring its agreement with Moss in April 2031, the Trust will either enter into a replacement agreement or acquire MCO2 tokens or carbon credits similar to the then prevailing spot prices for those instruments. “ The ETF’s filing comes amid a growing public debate about the carbon footprint of the Bitcoin network and its mining ecosystem in particular. Other companies in the space have taken financial approaches to mitigate the carbon impact of their operations in recent days, as previously reported. Among these there are Ninepoint, a bitcoin ETF issuer in Canada that has also taken steps to offset the carbon impact of its products. however, critics accuse that the passage to use carbon offsets in conjunction with financial products amounts to a little more than greenwashing.

