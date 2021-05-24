Connect with us

Restaurant resurgence will put Beyond Meat back on track, analyst says

Beyond Meat Inc. has been squeezed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the rollout of the vaccine that has resulted in it returning to restaurants, Bernstein analysts are optimistic about the outlook for plant-based meat companies.

Bernstein improved Beyond Meat BYND,
+ 10.00%
outperform to underperform in a note released Monday, calling the company a reopening coin that
regain significant momentum in the coming quarters.

Bernstein has a price target of $ 130 on Beyond Meat.

Shares of the plant-based meat firm climbed 10% on Monday after the upgrade.

One of the consequences of the increase in the number of meals at home has been an increase in competition at the grocery store. Impossible Foods, which has grown into the retail channel as well as restaurants, has benefited.

There are reports that Impossible Foods is gearing up for a $ 10 billion IPO.

Beyond Meat has partnerships with McDonalds Corp. MCD,
+ 0.29%,
as well as a number of other major chains, as well as its own growing retail availability.

The decline in foodservice sales had a very direct impact on business nationally and internationally, which in turn led to a marked acceleration of Impossible Foods’ efforts to expand into retail channels. , wrote Bernstein analysts led by Alexia Howard.

We expect restaurant channels to rebound as consumer mobility improves after the pandemic, which should also lead to less competition in the US retail channel.

Additionally, Bernstein highlights the international expansion that will come with a new Dutch facility and the aforementioned agreement with McDonalds.

In addition to increasing access, Beyond Meat, and the plant alternatives category more broadly, is benefiting from a boost in consumer trends that favor less animal protein for health and environmental purposes.

Diets are constantly evolving and consumers increasingly adhere to diets that somehow restrict animal products, according to a report from Technomic, a provider of data and analysis for the catering industry.

The flexitarian diet allows for a variety of animal-based items and therefore is not as strict as vegetarianism or veganism.

The flexitarian diet has grown the most since 2018 and has the highest membership rate, likely because it’s the most accommodating and customizable, Technomic said.

Even as diners return home after a year of preparing most of their meals at home, Bernstein expects herbal items to still populate the plates.

[W]Although meat substitutes as a category are clearly supported by the relative strength of food in the home versus food outside the home and we would expect this to fade as the reopening occurs and food channels open, it certainly doesn’t look like the momentum for the meat-based plant has evaporated during the pandemic, analysts said.

The Beyond Meat stock has fallen 6.2% year-to-date while the benchmark S&P 500 SPX,
+ 0.99%
is up 11.7% over the period.

