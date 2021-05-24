SEC Approves Direct Listing Rule for Nasdaqs | Mayer Brown Free Writings + Perspectives





On May 19, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) approved proposed rule changes submitted by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that allow companies to enroll in a primary offering simultaneous. The approved rule allows a company that has not previously registered its equity securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, to list its equity securities on the Nasdaq Global Select Market at the time of filing. entry into force of a registration statement under which the the company will sell its shares at the opening auction on the first day of trading. To determine whether the market value requirement for an initial listing is met, the Nasdaq will judge the requirement to be met if the amount of shares held by the unrestricted public of the company prior to the offering, as well as the market value of the shares at sell by the company in its opening auction, is at least $ 110 million (or $ 100 million, if the company has equity of at least $ 110 million). By way of comparison, a company can enter into a traditional underwritten initial public offering with a minimum market value of $ 45 million. The Nasdaq will calculate the market value using a price per share equal to the lower of the price range disclosed by the company in its registration statement (shares held by officers, directors or owners over 10% common shares of the company are excluded from the calculation). The rule changes also amend Nasdaq rule 4702 to add a new order type, the “CDL order,” which must be submitted by the company during the opening auction for the full quantity of shares offered and must be executed in full. The price of the CDL Order must be set at or above the lowest price and at or below the highest price of the price range established by the company in its registration statement. The CDL Order cannot be modified or canceled by the company once entered. As we blogged , the SEC had previously approved a similar rule change by the New York Stock Exchange to allow direct listing with a primary offering. A link to the SEC approval of the Nasdaq proposal can be found here: Ordinance approving a proposed rule change, as amended by amendment 2, to allow companies to enroll in a direct listing with a main offer in which the company will itself sell shares when of the opening auction on the first day of trading on the Nasdaq and how the opening transaction for such listing will be performed (sec.gov)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos