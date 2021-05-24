



With help from the State and County of Albany, Albany International Airport this week is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for travelers and the general public. We believe this is one more step to eradicate the coronavirus, protect the traveling public and give them the confidence to travel again to the capital region and the United States, said the director of public affairs for the Albany County Airport Authority, Doug Myers. It was great, “Alyssa Maldonado said of the vaccine.” It was quick and easy, and I hope everyone gets vaccinated. People want to get back to normal, “added David Plouff, paramedic at Colonie EMS.” The new standard is what it is and the only way to get there is vaccination. I believe that. We have heard about collective immunity. These are all things that are critically important to achieving this. The clinic is also coming at a perfect time. More and more Americans are taking flight, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Last Sunday alone, the TSA projected almost the same number of people as in 2019. It’s a trend ringing true at Albany International Airport, and the numbers are expected to rise with Memorial Day weekend around the corner. What would you like to know Albany Airport hosts a vaccination clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday this week

They offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in one shot

Clinic comes as TSA says more Americans are traveling We see over 2,900, 3,000, 3,100 people traveling every day, “Myers said.” We expect a larger than normal crowd going through the terminal this holiday weekend. As the number of travelers continues to increase, the distribution of vaccines has given passengers a sense of security. Confidence is growing, but it hasn’t come back to 100%, “Myers said.” It’s going to take a while. What will give people confidence is that everyone is vaccinated and everyone knows they can travel safely. The Albany Airports Vaccination Clinic will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday this week in the baggage claim area.

