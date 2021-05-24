Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. announces proposed initial public offering of $ 275,000,000 | Business





FORT WORTH, TX – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 24, 2021 – Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (the Company) announced today that it has publicly submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its proposed initial public offering of 27,500,000 units (the units). Each unit has a proposed offering price of $ 10.00 and consists of one share of our Class A common shares and one redeemable half warrant. The Company intends to apply for listing of the Units on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The initial public offering was announced after the SEC completed its review process. The Company is a newly formed blank check company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or several companies. While the Company may pursue an initial goal of business combination in any business or industry, it intends to focus its research on natural resources, railways and / or rail logistics companies, or any combination. of these. The Company is sponsored by Rio Grande Pacific Corporation and DHIP Group, formerly Drexel Hamilton Infrastructure Partners LP. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer, solicitation or offer to buy, or sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act). This announcement is published in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act. EDGAR Filing Documents for 0001193125-21-169327 (sec.gov) S-1 (sec.gov) View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005475/en/ CONTACT: William Lane [email protected] or (908) 418-6012 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RAIL FINANCE CONSULTING TRANSPORT BANKING CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES LOGISTICS / SUPPLY CHAIN ​​MANAGEMENT NATURAL RESOURCES SOURCE: Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/24/2021 08:49 am / DISC: 05/24/2021 08:49 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005475/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

