Massachusetts Gaming Commission to Review COVID Capacity Limits and Mask Rules for Casinos





Massachusetts casino regulators will consider easing pandemic-related capacity and mask-wearing rules for all three state casinos this week, just three days before Governor Bakers' new rules take effect for all. other state businesses or attractions. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission plans three votes on reopening orders for Wednesday, according to the 10 a.m. meeting agenda. The Commission is also expected to discuss plans to move forward to continue to meet remotely or resume in-person meetings. In-person meetings are also broadcast live, but the commissioners are also present with an audience. The Gaming Commission discussed and voted on the rules following announcements from Bakers at every stage of the shutdown and reopening phases, as well as a return to stricter rules this winter. The three state casinos are MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville. As it stands, all visitors are required to wear face masks in public areas of casinos. To promote the wearing of the mask, guests are not allowed to walk around the casino with a drink. Casino drink service is limited to those who actively gamble. Beverage service is available on the casino floor and with seated dining area. The capacity of the three casinos is capped at 40% of each building's fire resistance rating, a limit none of the casinos reached during the pandemic. Last week, Governor Charlie Baker announced that starting Saturday, May 29, the state will lift COVID restrictions and capacity limits across all industries. Also on the first day of Memorial Day weekend, the state plans to issue guidelines in line with new federal mask-wearing rules. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will issue a new advisory urging all unvaccinated residents to wear face masks in most indoor environments. Regional casino competitors have already relaxed their rules. Mohegan Sun said that starting May 19, fully vaccinated customers and employees are no longer required to wear a mask when booking, but are encouraged to continue if they wish. Temperature checks will be remotely monitored at the property's entrances and Mohegan will continue to review additional security measures with advice from the Tribal and State of Connecticut Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control. At Foxwoods, fully vaccinated guests are welcome to visit the mask-less casino starting May 22. Employees are still required to wear masks, even if they are fully vaccinated. Rivers Casino in Schenectady, New York, also more requires masks for fully vaccinated visitors. Casinos use an honor system, trusting visitors to act according to their immunization status. Wahlburgers plans to open its new location at MGM Springfield on Tuesday.

