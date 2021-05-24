Vonovia to make $ 22 billion takeover bid for Deutsche Wohnen





FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Europe’s largest residential real estate group, Vonovia SE, has said it has agreed to take over its closest German rival Deutsche Wohnen for around € 18 billion ($ 22 billion) in order to better support future investments in thermal insulation. Under the agreed deal, Vonovia will pay 52 euros per share and Deutsche Wohnen shareholders will retain rights to a dividend of 1.03 per share, Vonovia said in a statement Monday evening. This equates to a premium of around 18% on the closing price on Friday, the last trading day, he added. The managing director of Vonovia, which owns properties in cities in Germany, Austria and Sweden, spoke of the need to make apartments more energy efficient and more suitable for older people. The combination with Deutsche Wohnen now gives us the opportunity to effectively tackle these challenges, said Vonovia CEO Rolf Buch. The projected annual savings of 105 million euros from the end of 2024 will come mainly from shared technical services and real estate portfolio management for a combined number of apartments of over 500,000. Deutsche Wohnen, whose buildings are mainly located in Berlin, said it supported the offer. To garner support for the rapprochement in the German capital, where tenant rights and rising rents have been hot issues, the two companies have pledged to limit regular rent increases to 1% per year for the next three years and adjustment for inflation. for the next two years, among other concessions. Despite its significant lead over other German residential real estate groups, Vonovia only has a 0.9% share of the fragmented German residential market, according to credit rating agency Scope, which said any takeover would face to few antitrust concerns. An earlier approach by Vonovia in 2016 failed to secure the requisite acceptance from Deutsche Wohnen shareholders for a hostile € 9.9 billion takeover bid. Vonovia said it has € 22 billion in interim financing for the transaction, which will be refinanced through measures including a € 8 billion rights issue in the second half of 2021, after the close of the transaction. The proposed takeover bid will be subject to a minimum acceptance rate of 50% of the outstanding shares of Deutsche Wohnen. (1 USD = 0.8187 euros) Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Edited by Dan Grebler

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos