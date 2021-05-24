QCR Holdings, Inc. announces resumption of share buyback





MOLINE, Ill., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) today announced that its board of directors has approved the resumption of share buybacks as part of its share buyback program. Share buybacks, initially authorized on February 13, 2020. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company suspended share buybacks as part of the buyback program on March 16, 2020. As part of this program, 699,068 shares can still be bought. This share buyback program reflects the company’s commitment to increasing value for our shareholders, said Larry J. Helling, CEO. The plan provides us with another tool for the best allocation of capital. We continue to deliver strong financial performance and the reinstatement of this program gives us the ability to repurchase stocks and create long-term value. The buyback program allows shares to be bought back in open market or private transactions, through block trades and in accordance with any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with rules 10b5-1 and 10b- 18 enacted under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The time, manner, price and amount of any redemption will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, share prices, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The buyback program does not oblige the Company to purchase a particular number of shares. About Us QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Ill., Is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the communities of Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines / Ankeny and Springfield through the through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Banks provide comprehensive business and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, began operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, began operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa , was acquired by the company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the company in 2018. In addition, the company serves the community of Waterloo / Cedar Falls, Iowa through through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company engages in commercial leasing through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides corresponding banking services. The company has 23 sites in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of March 31, 2021, the company held approximately $ 5.6 billion in assets, $ 4.4 billion in loans and $ 4.6 billion in deposits. For more information, please visit the Companys website at www.qcrh.com. Contacts: Todd A. Gipple Kim K. Garrett President Vice-President, Corporate Communications CEO Head of Investor Relations Financial director (319) 743-7006 (309) 743-7745 [email protected] [email protected]

