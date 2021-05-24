Actions of Solutions 30, a short film about muddy waters, a tank after the listener raised concerns

The suspense surrounding a two-week stop in trading one of Muddy Waters’ longest and most obscure short goals is over and the stock is booming.

Two weeks ago, Solutions 30, a European IT services company that the short seller accused of having links to organized crime, asked the Paris Stock Exchange to halt trading in its securities then around 10 euros.

Late last week, the company announced it would reopen on Monday, while admitting that its auditor could not complete the audit of its annual report. At the end of the trading day Monday in Paris, Solutions 30 had fallen by more than 70%, closing the day at 3 euros.

Carson Block, CEO of Muddy Waters, said Institutional investor that he had been monitoring the stock price overnight from his home in California, after publishing a new report on Solutions 30 its eighth missive about the company.

(This number includes a recent video from Zer0esTV called The Cable Guy With Mafia Ties, highlighting Muddy Waters’ claims that the company has Byzantine relationships with sketchy figures. I watched hundreds of companies. public and I’ve never seen so many coincidences involving money laundering and convicts., Block said on the video.)

Block admitted to gloating at this turn of events on Monday. At 3 a.m. I decided to look where the stock was going to be, he said, admitting he was tired now, but he’s a good tired.

As Block explained in the latest report, which hit around 7 a.m. KST, Muddy Waters running out of Solutions 30 has been a long, strange journey. The hedge fund first sold the stock on May 17, 2019, when Solutions 30 was trading around $ 12 per share, with a market cap of over $ 1 billion.

The report started on a humorous note: we compare the current situation to this: imagine if you thought your partner was cheating on you with another, it started.

You arrive home at a time when you think the cheating is going on and you see your partner’s car in the driveway, with another unknown car. You enter and stop in front of your shared room. The door is closed and you hear sounds from inside indicating that both parties are performing for the gold medal. But the door is locked, you can’t open it. You are now an EY Solutions 30s, Ernst & Young auditor.

Ernst & Young does not sign

Solutions 30 acknowledged on Friday what appeared to be the heist of the long suspension of negotiations: Ernst & Young had not approved the companies’ 2020 financial statements for its annual report.Ernst & Young released its own statement on Sunday, saying the IT company’s financial statements may contain undetected inaccuracies. [that] can be both material and ubiquitous. The accountant added that his attempts to investigate further were blocked by Solutions 30.

We were unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate evidence to support the nature, substance, value and compliance with laws and regulations of certain transactions of the Group and to determine whether these transactions were carried out with related parties. including with members of management, Ernst & Young said in a press release, excerpts which Muddy Waters included in his latest missive.

This result reinforces our confidence that [Solutions 30] is likely involved in money laundering and constitutes fraud, Muddy Waters said in his new report.

When the company was first shorted two years ago, Muddy Waters did not publish a report on Solutions 30. But as II recently reported, the stock fell another 20% after the hedge fund disclosed the short position, as it was required to do under European securities regulations.

Block said he did not make his brief argument public at the time because Muddy Waters was still embroiled in an investigation by French securities regulators into his bypassing of Groupe Casino, a retailer. French. Solution 30 operates in Paris, although it has moved its headquarters from France to Luxembourg in recent years.

Mafia links and accusations of fraud

There was little media coverage of Solutions 30 until October 2019, when the Financial Times picked up the story. Then the news remained silent until last December. At that point, just before Muddy Waters was ready to release a report, according to Block, an anonymous report detailing some of the same issues was released.

The stock which had climbed to 19.75 euros during the pandemic has started to fall again.

Block then released his reports in letter form to Solutions 30, focusing in part on the company’s ties to an Italian accountant named Angelo Zito who, according to public reports Muddy Waters had uncovered, spent time in prison in 2000 for his links with the Sicilian Mafia. Solutions 30 said he had cut ties with Zito once they found out about his past. But Zito, in a TV interview, said they’ve been aware of this from the start. Then Solutions 30 hired one of the former employees of Zitos, a man named Fabien Léger.

So where is the alleged fraud? According to Block, this is actually different from the way a lot of the big frauds we see are carried out. It would be death by 1000 cuts.

The beauty of it, he explained, is that if you’re cheating with a lot of low dollar transactions, it’s easy to avoid scrutiny.

Block pointed to the small transactions that Muddy Waters reviewed in their letters to Solutions 30 as evidence of why we believe there may be transaction reporting fraud.

These transactions include a host of acquisitions that Solutions 30 has undertaken with shell companies during its recent growth spurt. In a case cited by Muddy Waters, Solutions 30 appeared to pay more for a business than its assets, mostly in cash, were worth. There was no substance in the business, Block said. The company was later sold to one of the independent directors of Solutions 30, he explained.

When they acquire it for less money than its assets, it looks like a money laundering operation, Block explained.

Solutions 30 denied the charges, but after public letters from Muddy Waters, he ultimately said he would allow an independent investigation to look into the allegations.

On April 1, Solutions 30 released the results of that investigation, with Board Chairman Alexander Sator saying that Solutions 30 and its executives have faced very serious accusations that the independent audit has dismissed entirely.

But Block stressed that the review was not an audit, and what was more interesting was that he didn’t find about six months of CEO emails appearing to be missing.

Now Solutions 30 says they are looking for a new auditor and may also sell the business, which may result in delisting.

Meanwhile, Solutions 30’s Romanian business partner last month sued Muddy Waters in California federal court over allegations of short sellers of the company’s links to criminals and suspicion of money laundering. Muddy Waters noted that some bank accounts of entities controlled by the man who sued the hedge fund, Federico Salmoiraghi, appear to have been closed due to money laundering concerns.