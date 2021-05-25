Business
Apple’s antitrust lawsuit ends with sharp questions
Tim Cook spoke for the first time as CEO of Apples. The billionaire creator of one of the world’s most popular video games accompanied a federal judge on a tour of the so-called Metaverse. And the masked lawyers wondered if an anthropomorphic banana without pants was appropriate to show in federal court.
Over the past three weeks, Apple has defended itself in a federal courtroom in Oakland, Calif., Against allegations it abused its power over the iPhone App Store, in one of the largest antitrust lawsuit in the history of Silicon Valleys. Epic Games, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, sued Apple last year for allowing apps to avoid the 30% commission the iPhone maker takes on many app sales.
On Monday, the lawsuit that covered esoteric definitions of markets as well as bizarre video game characters concluded with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, urging companies on what should change in the apple sector, if applicable. The decision on the case, as well as the future of the $ 100 billion iPhone app market, now rests in his hands. Judge Gonzalez Rogers has said she hopes to deliver a verdict by mid-August.
Yet even in an era of antitrust scrutiny of the world’s biggest tech companies, the lawsuit has shown how difficult it is to tackle a $ 2.1 trillion corporate titan like Apple.
To sue Apple, Epic spared little expense. The Cary, NC-based game maker sacrificed a valuable commodity when Apple removed the Fortnite iPhone app that generated over $ 1 billion in sales from the App Store. Epic has also spent millions of dollars on lawyers, economists, and expert witnesses. Yet he still started the trial at a disadvantage as antitrust laws tend to favor the defendants, according to legal experts who have followed the case.
While Judge Gonzalez Rogers signaled an openness to Epics’ arguments during the trial, a ruling in favor of the video game maker may not result in significant changes in the mobile app market. Any verdict is also likely to be tied to appeals for years, by which time a rapid change in the tech industry could render its effects obsolete.
To mount a credible antitrust campaign, you need to have a significant war chest, said David Kesselman, an antitrust lawyer in Los Angeles who followed the case. And the problem for many small businesses and small businesses is that they can’t afford this type of fight.
The case was about how Apple exercises control over the iPhone App Store to charge its commission on app sales. Businesses large and small have argued that the charges show Apple is abusing its dominant position, while Apple has responded that its reduction in sales helps fund efforts to protect iPhones. Regulators and lawmakers have focused on the issue, making it the center of antitrust complaints against the company.
The Epics lawsuit has been the biggest test to date of these claims and the best way for app developers to weaken Apple’s grip on the iPhone app market. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epics and a longtime antagonist of big tech companies, said he is fighting for open platforms and policy changes that benefit all developers as well.
Throughout the trial, lawyers, investors and journalists analyzed Judge Gonzalez Rogers’ comments and questions for clues to her thinking. When Epic brought their witnesses to the stand, they seemed at times to be sensitive to Apples’ arguments. But the angle of his questions changed when Apple introduced witnesses, including Mr. Cook, last week.
In a close exchange with Apple CEO on Friday, Judge Gonzalez Rogers told Cook it was clear his company had changed its app store fees in response to public pressure. She then asked him why Apple was unwilling to give iPhone users more choices about where they could buy apps. In response, Mr. Cook did admit that Apple wanted to maximize its profits.
Judge Gonzalez Rogers’ comments on Monday suggested she believed Apple deserved to benefit from its innovations. But she also questioned some of the ways he was looking to do it.
The 30 percent number is there from the start. And if there was real competition, that number would move. And that’s not the case, she said of the Apples commission on app sales. She also said it was anti-competitive for Apple to ban companies from telling customers they could buy items outside of iPhone apps.
At other times on Monday, she seemed reluctant to force Apple to switch businesses. Courts don’t run businesses, she said.
Judge Gonzalez Rogers also suggested that Epics had asked that the outcome of the case would require a material change in Apple’s business and questioned whether there was any legal precedent in this regard. Give me an example that survived an appellate review where the court got involved in a way that limited or fundamentally changed the business model of a monopoly company? she asked the Epics lawyers.
The judge said she expects her decision to be appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. In the event of an appeal, a committee of three judges from this tribunal could review its decision. Apple or Epic could then try to appeal this decision to the United States Supreme Court.
If Judge Gonzalez Rogers sided with Epic, Apple would most likely seek to prevent his ruling from taking effect until the appeals court intervenes, and it would likely be open to that request, Kesselman said. , the antitrust lawyer. Courts are generally reluctant to impose changes on companies that could then be overturned on appeal, he said, and so it was likely that any changes to the App Store could take years to come through.
A win for Epic would still be a boost to the wider antitrust fight against Apple. The Justice Department is investigating Apple’s control over its App Store, and some federal lawmakers have said app stores are a monopoly and ripe for a legislative solution. Apple is also facing two other federal lawsuits over the costs of its apps, one from consumers and the other from developers who are both seeking class action status. Judge Gonzalez Rogers is also expected to hear these cases.
Likewise, an Apple victory could reduce these challenges. Regulators may be reluctant to pursue a case against Apple that has already been dismissed by a federal judge.
Judge Gonzalez Rogers can also make a ruling that doesn’t make any business happy. While Epic wants to be able to host its own app store on iPhones, and Apple wants to continue operating the way it has for years, it could order smaller changes.
Former President Barack Obama appointed Judge Gonzalez Rogers, 56, to Federal Court in 2011. Given her base in Oakland, her affairs have often been linked to the tech industry, and she has overseen the least two previous cases involving Apple. In both cases, Apple won.
She concluded Monday’s trial by thanking lawyers and court staff, who mainly used masks and face shields during the proceedings. Months ago, in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, it was not clear whether the trial could be held in person, but Judge Gonzalez Rogers ruled it was a sufficiently important case and ordered special rules to minimize health risks, including limits on the number of people in court.
Epic chose to include its chief executive rather than an additional lawyer, and Mr Sweeney spent the trial inside the courtroom, watching from his attorneys table. Mr. Sweeney, who is generally prolific on Twitter, has not commented publicly for the past three weeks. On Monday, he broke his silence by thanking Popeyes fried chicken restaurant next to the courthouse.
