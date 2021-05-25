Apple’s antitrust lawsuit ends with sharp questions

The judge said she expects her decision to be appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. In the event of an appeal, a committee of three judges from this tribunal could review its decision. Apple or Epic could then try to appeal this decision to the United States Supreme Court.

If Judge Gonzalez Rogers sided with Epic, Apple would most likely seek to prevent his ruling from taking effect until the appeals court intervenes, and it would likely be open to that request, Kesselman said. , the antitrust lawyer. Courts are generally reluctant to impose changes on companies that could then be overturned on appeal, he said, and so it was likely that any changes to the App Store could take years to come through.

A win for Epic would still be a boost to the wider antitrust fight against Apple. The Justice Department is investigating Apple’s control over its App Store, and some federal lawmakers have said app stores are a monopoly and ripe for a legislative solution. Apple is also facing two other federal lawsuits over the costs of its apps, one from consumers and the other from developers who are both seeking class action status. Judge Gonzalez Rogers is also expected to hear these cases.

Likewise, an Apple victory could reduce these challenges. Regulators may be reluctant to pursue a case against Apple that has already been dismissed by a federal judge.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers can also make a ruling that doesn’t make any business happy. While Epic wants to be able to host its own app store on iPhones, and Apple wants to continue operating the way it has for years, it could order smaller changes.

Former President Barack Obama appointed Judge Gonzalez Rogers, 56, to Federal Court in 2011. Given her base in Oakland, her affairs have often been linked to the tech industry, and she has overseen the least two previous cases involving Apple. In both cases, Apple won.

She concluded Monday’s trial by thanking lawyers and court staff, who mainly used masks and face shields during the proceedings. Months ago, in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, it was not clear whether the trial could be held in person, but Judge Gonzalez Rogers ruled it was a sufficiently important case and ordered special rules to minimize health risks, including limits on the number of people in court.