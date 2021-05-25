Aurora Cannabis will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Selective Market on May 25, 2021 when the market opens





NASDAQ | TSX: ACB EDMONTON, AB, May 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Dawn“) (NASDAQ | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company that defines the future of cannabinoids around the world, has announced that it has completed the transfer of its listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market (” Nasdaq “) since New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) after market close today. The company’s common stock will begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security when market opens on. May 25, 2021 and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol “ACB”. This transition has no impact on the Company’s primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ACB). Aurora shareholders DO NOT need to take any further action. The move to Nasdaq listing is part of Aurora’s recently announced profitability initiatives and aligns the company with other cannabis peers on an exchange known for its innovative and growth-oriented businesses. The last day of trading of the company’s common shares on NYSE was May 24, 2021. About Aurora Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Based at Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a global cannabis pioneer dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The company’s brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael ’71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler and Reliva CBD. Providing customers with innovative and high-quality cannabis products, Aurora’s brands continue to establish themselves as industry leaders in the medicine, performance, wellness and drug markets. leisure, wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com. Aurora’s common shares trade on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol “ACB” and are included in the S & P / TSX Composite Index. Forward-looking statements This press release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are often characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may “,” Will “,” potential “,” proposed “and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions” may “or” will occur “. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions have been used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected developments at the date the statements are made. made, such as current and future market conditions, the ability to maintain General and administrative expenses are in line with current expectations, the ability to achieve high margin revenues in the Canadian consumer market, the current and future regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management considers relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause events, results, level of activity, performance, actual prospects, opportunities or achievements differ materially from these. projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks associated with: entering the U.S. market, the ability to realize the expected benefits associated with the acquisition of Reliva, the completion of Aurora’s business transformation plan, the conditions general business and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, demand for products, variations in the prices of required commodities, competition, effects and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading “Factors of risk ”of the Company’s Annual Information Form dated September 24, 2020 (the “Annual Information Form”) and filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators available on the Company’s Issuer Profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand filed with and available on the SEC’s website at www.edgar.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Annual Information Form is not exhaustive and that other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to carefully consider risks, uncertainties and assumptions when evaluating forward-looking statements, and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required. by applicable securities laws. SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc. Related links https://auroramj.com/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos