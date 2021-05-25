Tesla Stock had a great day. Explaining why is not easy.

Text size





won big on Monday. There wasn’t a lot of good news to pin the gains on. A report that Tesla is testing technology recently reviewed by CEO Elon Musk appears to be the biggest news. But investor reaction to the adoption of this technology wouldn’t necessarily push stocks up.

Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) closed 4.4% higher on Monday at $ 606.44. the



S&P 500



and



Dow Jones industrial average,



for comparison, gained 1% and 0.5% respectively. Tesla’s gain broke a trend of three consecutive losing Mondays.

So what made stocks soar?

Wells fargo



began coverage of the company on Monday. But analyst Colin Langan’s rating was Hold and his price target of $ 590 per share. A Hold Note is not a bullish call on any stock.

Langan wrote that deliveries would continue to surprise, but he had three concerns related to competition, rising costs and autonomous vehicles that kept him away. He doesn’t see the title doing much for the next few months.

Bloomberg reported that Tesla was testing lidar sensors from



Luminar Technologies



(LAZR). Lidar is the abbreviation for laser radar. It is part of the plans of most automakers for autonomous vehicles. Lidar sensors can see in different conditions than radars, optical cameras, and sounders. Plus, they can help build a 3D image of the world that cars need to run without human intervention.

Musk, however, has avoided lidar technology. Tesla is trying to achieve fully autonomous driving with optical cameras. And Musk said he wouldn’t use lidar sensors if they were free during Teslas’ third-quarter conference call in October 2020.

Adopting lidar isn’t necessarily a good thing for Tesla’s stock. The adoption calls into question the company’s optical strategy. It also raises the possibility that Teslas’ autonomous driving features, known as autopilot and full autonomous driving, are progressing more slowly than expected. On the other hand, Tesla could just monitor the state of the art.

Luminar and Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Luminar shares traded higher early in the day when the report was released, but closed down 1%.

The best reason Tesla’s stock is up could simply be the fact that it has gone down. Stocks have fallen for five straight weeks.

A few issues weighed on Tesla stock. The company’s trading in Bitcoin, followed by its decisions to accept and then not to accept, Bitcoin as a form of payment for vehicles created a distraction for investors. Tesla also faced some confusion over an accident in Texas, which involved driver assistance features from Teslas until government crash investigations concluded in advance that the features were probably not activated. Tesla also had to deal with delays in the construction of its new German assembly plant.

Whatever the reasons, Tesla investors have given a lot of thought. Shares are down about 14% this year after rising 743% in 2020.

Write to [email protected]