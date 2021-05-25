GrafTech announces secondary offer of ordinary shares by existing shareholder

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (“GrafTech” or the “Company”) announced today that a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners LP, members of the Brookfield consortium which owns an existing stake in GrafTech, has l he intention, subject to market conditions, to offer 20,000,000 GrafTech ordinary shares as part of a subscribed secondary offer. The selling shareholder will receive all of the net proceeds of the offering. GrafTech is not offering any common shares as part of the offer. The Subscriber will from time to time offer the Shares for sale in negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. .

JP Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the sole underwriter of the offering.

The offer is being made in accordance with an effective prior registration statement (including a prospectus) (file no 333-232190) and a preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offer to be filed by GrafTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to which this communication relates. Before investing, you should read the prospectus included in this registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents that GrafTech has filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference into this registration statement for more complete information. on GrafTech, its ordinary shares and the offering. . You can obtain a free copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, the prospectus included in the registration statement, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, where available, by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at following address: www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement to this offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204.

The story continues

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration. or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. The offering of Common Shares will be made only by way of the prospectus and the related prospectus supplement.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential for the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and related discussions may contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current views regarding, among other things, future events and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by using forward-looking terms such as “will”, “may”, “plan”, “estimate”, “plan”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “anticipate” , “intend”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “target”, “objective”, “continue to”, “positioned for”, “are confident” or negative versions of these words or other comparable words. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations, based on information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be taken as a statement by us that any future plans, estimates or expectations that we envisage will be realized. Our expectations and targets are not actual performance predictions and historically our performance has deviated, often significantly, from our expectations and targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our business, financial results, financial condition, businesses, outlook, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are or will be significant factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those shown in such statements. We believe these factors include, but are not limited to: the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flow; the cyclical nature of our business and the selling prices of our products may result in periods of reduced profitability and net losses in the future; the possibility that we may not be able to execute our business strategies, including our ability to obtain and maintain longer term customer contracts, in an effective manner; risks and uncertainties associated with litigation, arbitration and other similar litigation, including current shareholder litigation and litigation related to contractual commitments; the possibility that the overall overcapacity of graphite electrodes could adversely affect the prices of graphite electrodes; the price of graphite electrodes has always been cyclical and the price of graphite electrodes may continue to decline in the future; the sensitivity of our business and results of operations to economic conditions and the possibility that others may not be able to fulfill their obligations to us on time or at all; our dependence on the global steel industry in general and the electric arc furnace steel industry in particular; the competitiveness of the graphite electrode industry; our dependence on the supply of petroleum coke in needles; our dependence on supplies of raw materials (in addition to petroleum coke in needles) and energy; our manufacturing operations are subject to risk; changes or stricter enforcement of health, safety and environmental regulations applicable to our manufacturing operations and facilities; legal, compliance, economic, social and political risks associated with our significant operations in several countries; the possibility that fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates could materially adversely affect our financial results; the possibility that our operating results will deteriorate if our manufacturing operations were significantly disrupted for an extended period of time, including due to equipment failure, climate change, regulatory issues, natural disasters, public health, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, political crises or other catastrophic events; our reliance on third parties for certain construction, maintenance, engineering, transportation, warehousing and logistics services; the possibility that we may not be able to recruit or retain key personnel to manage and operate the plant or to negotiate successfully with representatives of our employees, including unions; the possibility that we may divest or acquire businesses, which may require management’s special attention or disrupt our business; the sensitivity of the goodwill on our balance sheet to changes in the market; the possibility that we are subject to computer system failures, cybersecurity attacks, network disruptions and data security breaches; our reliance on the protection of our intellectual property; the possibility that third parties may claim that our products or processes infringe their intellectual property rights; the possibility that material changes in the composition of our earnings in jurisdictions or in the tax laws of those jurisdictions could adversely affect our business; the possibility that our indebtedness could limit our financial and operating activities or that our cash flows may not be sufficient to repay our debt; the possibility that restrictive covenants in our financing agreements restrict or limit our operations; the fact that borrowings under some of our existing financing agreements expose us to interest rate risk; the possibility of a downgrade or withdrawal of the ratings assigned to our debt; the possibility that disruptions in the capital and credit markets could adversely affect our results of operations, cash flows and financial condition, or those of our customers and suppliers; the possibility that highly concentrated ownership of our common stock may prevent minority shareholders from influencing important business decisions; the possibility that we may not pay cash dividends on our common shares in the future; the fact that our shareholders have the right to engage in or invest in the same or similar activities as us; the possibility that the market price of our common shares may be adversely affected by the sale of substantial quantities of our common shares in public markets, including by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its affiliates; the fact that certain provisions of our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and of our Amended and Restated Articles of Association could impede, delay or prevent a change of control; that the Delaware State Chancellery Court will be the exclusive forum for the essential part of all disputes between us and our shareholders; and the loss of our “controlled company” status within the meaning of the New York Stock Exchange’s corporate governance standards, which will prevent us from benefiting from exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other caveats, including the sections on risk factors included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events on the date on which the statements are made. We assume no obligation to update or publicly review any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005815/en/

Contacts

Wendy watson

216-676-2000