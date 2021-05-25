MSD Acquisition Corp. announces the separate trading of its Class A ordinary shares and warrants as of May 20, 2021





NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MSD Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MSDAU) (the “Company” or “we”) announced that, beginning May 20, 2021, holders of units sold as part of the company’s initial public offering of 57,500,000 units, March 29, 2021, may choose to trade separately the Class A common shares and the warrants included in the units. Units which are not segregated at the option of the holder will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “MSDAU”, and the Class A common shares and separate warrants will trade on the Nasdaq. under the symbols “MSDA” and “MSDAW” respectively. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company, in order to separate the units into Class A common shares and warrants. The units were initially offered by the company as part of a subscribed offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as bookkeepers for the Offer. A registration statement relating to the Units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 24, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before. registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About MSD Acquisition Corp. MSD Acquisition Corp. is a newly incorporated special purpose acquisition company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share swap, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company is run by its founders Gregg Lemkau, Managing Director of MSD Partners and former Co-Head of the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs, and John phelan, co-founder and chief investment officer of MSD Partners and MSD Capital. MSD Partners is an investment advisor created in 2009 by partners of MSD Capital, which is the private investment company created in 1998 to exclusively manage the capital of Michael dell, the president and CEO of Dell Technologies, and his family. From December 31, 2020, MSD Capital and MSD Partners collectively manage more $ 19 billion. Michael dell is the strategic advisor of the company and will be a resource in its pursuit of a first business combination. MSD Acquisition Corp. may pursue an investment in any industry or industry, and plans to leverage their transactional experience, investment history and expertise in a variety of growth-oriented industries, including including technology and media. The Company believes that its affiliation with MSD Partners, the experience and network of its management team and its strategic advisor, as well as the access to the expertise of its members of the board of directors will be attractive to the target companies. potential and enable it to identify and execute a successful business combination. For more information, please visit www.msdacquisitioncorp.com or contact: Todd Fogarty or Anntal Silver

CNC Kekst

212-521-4854 or 212-521-4849

[email protected] Forward-looking statements This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, when referring to we or our management team identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as on the assumptions made by the management of the company and on information currently available. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements due to certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the initial public offering of the Company. the Company filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. SOURCE MSD Acquisition Corp.

