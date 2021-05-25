Australian stock exchange BNPL Fintech Zip acquires UAE spotii Twisto





Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) – Listed Buy Now, Pay Later Fintech Zipper would expand its business activities into European markets and the Middle East. Zip announces the acquisition of European BNPL Fintech Twisto and the UAE Spots as well as. Zip is said to have participated in a € 16 million investment round in Czech company BNPL Twisto in January 2021. Zip will now acquire the remaining shares it does not own for € 89 million. Linked to Mastercard, Twisto uses an in-house developed scoring engine to allow approved customers to pay for their online purchases with a single click, deal with bills and invoices by quickly photographing them in the app, and then pay elsewhere via the card or an NFC payment bracelet. Founded in 2013, the company has successfully attracted 1.6 million customers in the Czech Republic and Poland. Zip has also obtained a European payment institution license, which allows it to support payment services in all member countries of the European Union. Michall Smida, Founder and CEO of Twisto, said: There is a huge opportunity in Europe as BNPL follows the global trend away from the hostile credit card world. With Twistos’ existing business in Central Europe, we are in a unique position to tackle the $ 1.1 trillion European e-commerce market. “ With European markets now serviced, Zip also seeks entry into the Middle East, acquiring the outstanding shares of BNPL Fintech Spots for $ 16 million, after an earlier investment made in December 2020. Established last year and currently offering services in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Spotii has demonstrated good early traction with 650 merchants integrated into the platform. They include popular Middle Eastern brands like Jashanmal and Danube House. Overall transaction volume has grown by an average of about 90% + month-over-month since launch. Larry diamond, Co-Founder and CEO of Zip, said: We have been working with Spotii since our initial investment in December 2020 to broaden our understanding of the BNPL opportunity in the region and have a number of exciting global merchants that we look forward to activating in the coming months. We also believe that there is a great untapped opportunity to bring BNPL into emerging markets where cash on delivery remains a significant challenge for traders and the digitalization of retail is accelerating.







