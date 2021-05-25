Nationwide chlorine shortage hitting local pool supply stores

DENISON, Texas (KXII) – As Memorial Day weekend approaches, pools are gearing up to open and kick off the summer season.

But if you’re planning on diving, there’s something you need to watch out for: a nationwide shortage of chlorine.

In August, a chemical fire broke out at a manufacturing plant in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Local pool stores say it was the primary source that made the chemicals used in the chlorine tablets, reducing supply.

Additionally, more people bought swimming pools during the pandemic, which increased demand.

You can’t find them. They’re gone, said Sherri Corbett, office manager at Texoma Fire and Pool Supplies in Denison.

Corbetts talks about chlorine tablets.

I do not receive anything. I mean, were dead, everyone was dead in the water, Corbett said.

She still has not received her order for tablets at the end of last summer.

That’s when the fire occurred at the Louisiana plant.

But she says for her store, the pill rush came after the winter frost in February.

I have stuff in my house that I brought here for my clients to fix their pools, Corbett said.

She says that usually at this time of year her store would be stocked.

Now sellers are only giving away two 50-pound buckets per order, each containing 35-40 tablets.

In addition to the shortage, the cost has dropped from $ 110 to $ 200 per bucket.

I lost a lot of business because of it, Corbett said.

She has to send her clients elsewhere.

But other local pool supply stores have also been affected.

We started off like this, I think we had 80 50-pound pills and in two days we sold them all, said Kyle Butler, owner of Butler Pools and Spas in Denison.

Butler said he had never seen anything like it.

Our distributors are currently completely short of chlorine. They don’t have one, Butler said.

When word got out of the shortage earlier this year, even the Dallas pool companies were coming in to buy it.

He said many customers have stocked up for the summer, but many more will still not have tablets.

Both stores say they still have a shock, but as of yet, no word on when their sellers will receive chlorine again.

It’s going to get a little bad once summer rolls around. It’s not good, Butler said.

To get around the need for chlorine, many people turn to salt water systems or use bleach.

Corbett said his metroplex vendors told him it could take six to eight months before they were restocked.

