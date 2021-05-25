Wapda Indus Bond listed on the London Stock Exchange – Journal

LAHORE: The Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) listed the Indus Bond a Green Eurobond (GEB) on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Monday to raise $ 500 million to finance mega hydropower projects.

Talk to Dawn, Wapda Chairman Retired Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain said: Since we need around $ 2.2 billion ($ 1.5 billion the first two years and the rest thereafter) , we initially have a listed Eurobond of $ 500 million. The number of bonds will be gradually increased according to the financial needs of the projects.

He said the response from investors on Monday was excellent as some have shown great interest in the bond that we are launching very soon.

Wapda is the first public sector entity in the country to launch the GEB to meet its financial needs for the construction of megaprojects. Debt raised via the Indus Bond will be used for the construction of mega hydropower projects, including the Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams over the next five years.

Talk to DawnWapda Finance member Naveed Asghar said the bonds have a term of seven or ten years. A consortium of four international and local banks (Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, JP Morgan and Habib Bank) hired to organize investor calls for the bond’s launch by the end of this week, he added . The consortium also organized a virtual conference in which 50 global investors participated.

In March of last year, Wapda had successfully secured an international credit rating of B- with a stable outlook, a prerequisite for issuing bonds from Fitch and Standard & Poor (S&P).

According to an internal document, the authority had launched the process to mobilize part of the foreign currency financing required on the international debt market by issuing GEBs with an initial benchmark value of $ 500 million. The authority hired three major credit rating agencies Fitch, S&P and Moodys and JP Morgan, with HBL providing financial advisory services for the process free of charge.

The rating agencies gave their ratings taking into account Wapdas’ autonomy status, business model, financial profile and its importance in achieving the government’s goal of minimizing dependence on imported fuels for the production of water. energy, according to the Wapda document.

This was followed by a rigorous exercise from a credit quality perspective, including an assessment of the financial position, financial forecasts, the impact of socio-political factors and corporate governance and the regulatory framework of the authorities. to assess potential strengths and risks. The outcome of credit ratings and bond issuance would strengthen Wapdas’ credibility with a direct impact on prices when we raise foreign financing from other channels such as syndicated loans and export credit agencies. , according to the document.

The authority needs $ 1.2 billion in the first two years of the ongoing implementation of the Diamer Basha and Mohmand dam projects.

A rating from Fitch indicates that it assigned the senior unsecured notes offered by Wapdas a rating of B-. The proposed bond is direct, unsubordinated, unrestricted and unsecured compulsions of the issuer and will be on a par with its current and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. The positive rating action on the Wapdas issuer default rating would result in a similar rating action on the proposed ratings, while the negative rating action on the Wapdas issuer default rating would result in a rating action similar on the proposed notes.

The international credit ratings of sovereign issuers, public finance and infrastructure have a best-rating upgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches. over a three-year rating horizon; and the worst-case rating downgrade (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) by three notches over three years. Because best and worst case credit ratings are based on historical performance, the full range of best and worst case credit ratings for all rating categories is from AAA to D, Fitch said.

