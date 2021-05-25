Merrill to mint brokers faster, trainees recruited mostly come from the BofA pool

May 24, 2021

Andy Sieg, President of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Executives at Bank of America and Merrill Lynch on Monday unveiled plans to revamp the firm’s brokerage training program by halving its duration to 18 months and hiring the vast majority of parent bank candidate brokers. of America Consumer Bank, in particular its army of around 3,000 employees. Financial solutions advisers.

The goal is to improve the relatively low intern graduation rates, which range from below 30% across the industry to 80% at Merrill, and to make the program more diverse and effective, according to the president of Merrill. Wealth, Andy Sieg, who introduced the changes on a call with reporters. .

The revisions to the Advisor Development Program came as Sieg also made the broker’s ban on cold calling interns permanent and said the restriction would extend to his strength of experienced advisers. The company is expected to face a regulatory review of the practice, which was revived as part of a business start-up effort in 2019, but which escalated into do not call violations last year.

As a company and industry, we’ve gone far beyond cold calling, said Sieg. Cold calling is a very inefficient way to start a practice today.

The new program and focus on FSA also contributes to Merrills’ long-standing goal of growing organically and bringing the business development strategies of parent bank and son houses more closely together, as well as cross-selling products and services, a trajectory that was sketched in September when the bank combined its banking and brokerage. training programs for the ADP form.

The previous program had lasted for up to 43 months, including a seven-month period that interns spent studying for licensing exams. The vast majority of applicants for the new program will have already obtained that initial license and will come with pre-existing sales experience working with mass affluent customers at Merrill Edge, Sieg said. They will come from the FSA program, but also from client service associates who currently support Merrill advisors as well as banking and global market positions.

Their experience at Bank of America will help interns meet the mostly unchanged goals of a 25-30 household strong client list and $ 15 million in client assets after graduation, said Sieg to reporters during the call.

Sieg made the presentation with Aaron Levine, chairman of the Bank of Americas Preferred and Consumer Banking & Investments Unit which oversees Merrill Edge FSAs. The two also co-signed a separate memo given to Merrill brokers on Monday afternoon outlining the changes.

The new training classes will also be more diverse in part because they will come from the FSA pool, according to Levine and Sieg. FSAs hired in the past five to six years have been over 50% female and 60% non-white, Levine said. This compares to current participants in the Merrills Counselor Training Program, who are 30% female and over 33% non-white, Sieg said.

About two-thirds of the roughly 3,000 trainees currently in the Merrill training program will continue with their current program as planned, while 1,000 will be transferred to the new program, and the number will increase from there, a spokesperson for the Merrill said. ‘business. Interns will be notified soon, according to the note from Sieg and Levines.

Sieg set himself a goal when calling 1,000 graduates per year, far exceeding the current success rate for new counselors, he said.

Boasting about the banks’ customer prospecting pool, Sieg said there are more than 3 million Bank of America customers with a net worth of over $ 1 million, more than three times the 850,000 existing customers at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

We don’t think we would have a hard time trying to generate lead and referral activity for the program, Sieg said.

Merrill has also introduced software in recent weeks to help prospective advisors use LinkedIn to prospect, and the company, which has experienced prospecting on the professional networking site since 2017, plans to add other social media-related tools in the near future, Sieg said.

As part of the old training program, and before the pandemic, Merrill interns were required to make at least 45 new contacts each week by cold call and attend six meetings a week with prospects, according to the society. He suspended outgoing calls from interns in July after discovering call ban violations, according to a previous memo.

Industry-wide and at Merrill, the success rate of connecting with a live person during cold calling is historically less than 2%, a source familiar with the statistics said, although some former brokers de Merrill maintained this practice. That compares to an 80% success rate receiving replies from cold LinkedIn posts, Sieg said on the call.

Sieg on Monday appointed Bank of America veteran and former Merrill regional sales manager Lydia DiClemente as the ADP executive to help oversee changes and report to co-development advisers Eric Schimpf and Matt Gellene.

Bank of America said with its second quarter 2021 results a single combined workforce of 19,808 advisers in its wealth management business, reflecting a 3% decline from the previous year.

The new tally included Merrill’s core brokerage strength, as well as mass affluent brokers at Merrill Edge and salaried advisers at Bank of America Private Bank. In its previous report, BofA separated core brokers and Edge from private bankers.