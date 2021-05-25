Avisa Diagnostics of Santa Fe lands on the Canadian Stock Exchange | Business

Santa Fe-based technology company Avisa Diagnostics began trading shares on May 18 on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol AVBT.
Avisa is one of the few New Mexico-based publicly traded companies and, since its inception in 2011, has the third-highest investment pool among Santa Fe companies behind Meow Wolf and Descartes Labs.
Avisa was to become a public company listed on a non-US stock exchange to access the $ 41 million provided by New York-based Global Emerging Markets. Avisa can draw on that fund for 36 months to work on bringing its product to market, said BreathTest, Avisa CEO and co-founder David Joseph.
In February, Avisa acquired FogChain Corp. of Vancouver, British Columbia, in a reverse merger. FogChain was listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, which gave Avisa access to the CSE, Joseph said. At that time, the company changed its name from Avisa Pharma to Avisa Diagnostics.
BreathTest is a laser spectrometer that can determine bacterial respiratory tract infection within 10 minutes and reduce overuse of broad spectrum antibiotics. The goal is early detection of infections for patients to avoid a ventilator, Joseph said.
Avisa is undergoing long-term post-COVID-19 and ventilator-associated pneumonia trials, with ambitions to seek initial US Food and Drug Administration approval in late 2023 or early 2024 and bring BreathTest to market in the first half of 2024, Joseph said.
Avisa Diagnostics has six employees.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit