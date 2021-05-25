Porsche’s young living electric horse – a Taycan in South Africa

Electric vehicles, or EV for short, are all the rage these days. The world will be full of them soon if you believe the automakers, with many claiming that they will stop production of internal combustion engines before 2040. They are probably best believed too, given that they are the ones who make the cars. .

As a result, early EV users get a taste of the lifestyle as the first attempts roll off production lines. I recently spent a few days with Porsche’s first attempt, called the Taycan. It’s a remarkable thing, all things considered.

A series of battery cells are buried in the floors of the Taycan. Powerful clever people too. Rather than having one or a few large cells, there are up to 396 lining the floors (depending on the model) and thanks to clever packaging, like a cutout for the rear passenger’s feet, they keep the center of low gravity of the Taycans while maintaining space and passenger comfort. Two battery options are available on the Taycan: the Performance Battery or the Performance Battery Plus. The Plus offers more range and more power.

Above the rear axle is an electric motor driving only the rear wheels. The transmission is tiny compared to a traditional car of this size, so you not only get a big trunk, but a big frunk (front trunk) as well. The interior is also spacious, with enough room for four adults.

The experience of piloting the Taycan is rather unique, as you would expect. There is barely a whisper from the transmission itself, aside from a Jetsons-like electric hum. Power delivery is also different from any conventional vehicle due to the way electric motors work. You see that all of the engine’s available torque is available the moment you engage the accelerator pedal, causing the Taycan to take off from standstill like a scalded cat. Even in this base model, the 0-100 km / h time is 5.4 seconds (5.1 seconds with the Plus battery). In something that tips the scales at 2.1 tons, that’s pretty impressive. Overtaking is an equally instant affair thanks to this mode of power delivery.

What is different about this Taycan, compared to the 4 and Turbo models, is that it is rear wheel – not four wheel drive -. As a result, it’s a bit lighter than the aforementioned models and, in my opinion, a bit better for it. While twin-engine Taycans are even more jaw-dropping in their acceleration ability, this rear-wheel-drive version is a bit trickier in the way it takes turns and offers a bit more play. However, there’s still a feeling there is. inevitable weight of 2.1 tons as it approaches its cornering limits.

Once you understand the lack of noise, you settle into what is a fairly conventional vehicle. Much like a Panamera or any other large sedan, the Taycan lacks road noise, is comfortable, and well-equipped – a relaxing place to spend any trip.

However, rather than stopping at a conventional gas station to extend your trip, in the Taycan you are forced to find a charging station once you approach the end of the + -400 km range. The general consensus seems to be that there aren’t a lot of charging stations around, however, a quick glance at the Plugshare app (like Google Maps for charging stations) and you’ll see an extensive network at through the main centers and routes of South Africa. A constantly growing network too.

Stop at one of these with a quick DC charge point and your Taycan is ready to go again in about 20 minutes. To be fair, it’s slightly longer than the average stop for fuel on a long haul, but not long enough to get excited.

This charging time is also not likely to disrupt your daily commute, as you can charge the Taycan overnight at your home. This process takes about three to four hours in a three-phase household. Alternatively, during the time it takes to grab a cup of coffee at your local mall, your Taycan might be nicely charged in the parking lot on a fast charger.

In my few days with the Taycan, I didn’t need to recharge it, having driven some 300 miles involving trips to the office and a few highway trips for a bit of long distance experience. I did, however, stop at a charging point to go through the process, which is very straightforward. Just plug in your cable and tap your card for payment.

The Taycan is not without its problems, however. There is a setting in all electric (and hybrid) cars that determines the amount of energy recovery that takes place when coasting, like when you roll down a hill. Either you can set the car to run freely, or you can set it to pick up energy to charge the battery quite aggressively, which means the car slows down even going down a hill. By default, the Taycan rolls freely where I prefer the car to harvest power, but it won’t remember the tuning, which is kind of boring.

The fact that you need a three-phase installation for the home fast charger is also a potential pitfall, although it is inevitable. In single phase application, the Taycan will take + -40 hours to charge, which is a little less palatable than 4 hours.

Overall, the Taycan is a very good first attempt at an electric vehicle – I guess that’s no surprise given that a company like Porsche has developed and produced it. As a result, I would suggest that the Taycan represents a tipping point for entering the electric vehicle market in South Africa, because as a first-time adopter you don’t need to suffer on the cutting edge – a network full charge now exists and the Taycan’s range is quite extensive. Other EV (Jaguar iPace side) did not benefit from both, meaning it was a compromise at best.

Fast facts:

Price:277,000 R2

Power:

Performance battery: 240kW (300kW in overboost) / 345Nm

Performance plus battery: 280 kW (350 kW overboost) / 357 Nm

Fuel consumption:

Claimed: 28kWh / 100km

Achieved: 35 kWh / 100 km

Top speed:230 km / h

