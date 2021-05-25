Oil stabilizes near weekly high as Iran glut prospect diminishes





FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, US March 24, 2016. REUTERS / Nick Oxford / File Photo TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose for a third day on Tuesday, remaining at around a week highs after jumping more than 3% in the previous session as investors tempered earlier expectations of a rapid return of the Iranian oil exporter to international crude markets. Brent futures were up 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $ 68.60 a barrel at 4:00 a.m. GMT, after jumping 3% on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 8 cents to $ 66.13 a barrel, after gaining 3.9% in the previous session. Indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran are expected to resume this week in Vienna. The talks were given another life after Tehran and the UN nuclear agency extended an agreement to monitor the atomic program of countries in the Middle East. Fears that Iran would start selling oil soon if a deal lifted the UN and other sanctions on crude exports had lowered prices earlier, but talks were inconclusive . US Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken threw cold water on the prospect of a recovery, saying there was no indication Iran was ready to meet nuclear commitments, said Sophie Griffiths, analyst at market at OANDA, in a customer note. Blinken told CNN on Sunday: We have made real progress. Yet the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is uneven, indicating a mixed outlook for oil demand. Some parts of Europe and the United States are seeing fewer infections and deaths, prompting governments to ease restrictions, but in other regions like India – the world’s third largest oil importer – the rates are still high. New coronavirus infections in India increased by 222,315, according to government data on Monday, the largest 24-hour increase in the world, although the numbers fell by more than 400,000 earlier this month. Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sam Holmes

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos