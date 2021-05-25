Stock markets today: sanctions in Belarus; oil jump; real estate merger; cold call





Hello. Sanctions in Belarus, oil gains, a major real estate merger, and a broker bans cold proceedings. Here’s what moves the markets. Summit, sanctions A European Council summit continues in Brussels amid the backlash over what the European Union has called the “hijacking” of a Ryanair plane and the arrest of dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich. MEPs instructed ministers to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian Airlines and to prevent access to EU airports, while calling on European airlines to avoid overflight of Belarus. Ministers were also invited to propose broader measures to target sectors of the country’s economy. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Pratasevich appeared in a video posted by state-owned media channels, speaking from what appeared to be a prison cell. Firmer oil Crude held the the biggest two-day gain since March as investors watch for a pickup in demand that could allow the market to welcome new flows from Iran, if the country’s nuclear deal were to be revived. Talks between Iran and world powers will continue this week to resolve outstanding questions about the pact, which could pave the way for the lifting of US sanctions. Goldman Sachs Group believes the market will likely be able to absorb the additional supply. Merging properties German residential real estate agency Vonovia has agreed to acquire rival Deutsche Wohnen for around 19 billion euros ($ 23 billion) in the largest takeover ever in European real estate. The pact is intended to reshape the country’s real estate industry, bringing together the two largest residential owners with control of more than 500,000 apartments. Cold call The cold calls from trainee brokers – traditionally a rite of passage for junior staff – is left to a top broker. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is revamping its training program for 3,000 fresh-faced brokers, including placing a banning cold calls and expanding accessibility to attract more diverse talent. Participants will be encouraged to use internal referrals or LinkedIn posts instead of cold calls. To come up… With green stocks across Asia, European stock futures point to a gain after the Fed’s soothing comments on inflation. More central bank officials will have their say today, with Japan’s Haruhiko Kuroda, Swede Stefan Ingves and European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane attending a conference. Elsewhere, Bitcoin slashed gains after Elon Musk’s efforts to bolster the token’s green credentials fueled a rally. Industrial software maker Aveva and real estate firm Shaftesbury are reporting results in the UK, while retailer Nordstrom and large-cap management software company Intuit in the US are updating. Finally, the United States said Americans should avoid traveling to Japan less than two months before the start of the Olympic Games. What we read This is what caught our attention over the past 24 hours. And finally, here’s what interests Cormac Mullen this morning A machine-guided fund that outperformed the market earlier in the year suffered a setback this quarter due to poor performance in its tech bets. AI Powered Equity ETF, an artificial intelligence-based exchange-traded fund, has fallen 9 percentage points behind its benchmark S&P 500 Total Return Index since the end of March. Stock selection in technology – the fund’s largest – and healthcare – where it is heavily overweighted – explains most of the underperformance, according to Bloomberg calculations. The “manager” of the fund, a quantitative model that operates 24/7 on IBM Corp.’s Watson platform, does not accept the reflation rhetoric, according to an analysis of its latest positions. It has outsized positions in consumer discretionary stocks and is underweight cyclical sectors such as financials, industrials and energy. Yet an international version, which invests in non-US securities using the same approach, is more favorable to betting on a cyclical recovery. Its two largest overweight sectors are Industrials and Materials – relative to the MSCI World Index – and it is underweight growth stocks such as consumer discretionary services, technology and communications. The AI ​​Powered International Equity ETF has risen 6% so far this year, compared to a 10% gain in the MSCI World. Cormac Mullen is a reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo. Like Bloomberg’s Five Things? Subscribe for unlimited access trusted, data-driven journalism in 120 countries around the world and benefit from expert analysis through exclusive daily newsletters, Bloomberg Open and The Bloomberg Close. – With the help of Gearoid Reidy

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos