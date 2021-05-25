G7 countries set to back international corporate tax reform deal





Momentum towards a major reform deal on international corporate taxation could pick up, with G7 finance ministers due to discuss support for a deal in an online meeting on Friday. If an agreement is reached on Friday or at a subsequent meeting on June 4 and 5, it will be a strong signal to other OECD countries of support for a deal from the main players. The 139 OECD countries are trying to agree on a two-part reform package, including a recommended global minimum tax rate for large companies and a digital services tax to be applied to sales by the largest multinationals. The reform plan has major implications for Ireland, potentially affecting tax revenue and the ability to use a low tax rate to attract investment here. The UK is chairing the G7 negotiations and, although its stance on the minimum tax plan has not been clear, the Financial Times reported on Monday that the G7 is close to a deal. Besides the United Kingdom, the G7 countries are the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada. A G7 agreement would not have official status in the OECD process, but it is called for by the United States, which believes it would help achieve a broader agreement. Key priority The Biden administration has made reaching a deal a key priority, giving new impetus to the OECD negotiations. Last week, the United States said it was prepared to agree to a global minimum tax rate as low as 15 percent. That figure is significantly lower than the global minimum of 21 percent that he proposed for the international profits of American companies, as part of a package being negotiated in Congress. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe signaled Ireland’s support for the OECD process, but also reservations about parts of it, saying small countries should be allowed to continue competing for investment on the basis of tax. For this reason, Ireland has specific reservations on the proposal for an overall minimum tax rate, in particular if set at a high level. How the United States applies its own global minimum, the so-called Gilti rate, will also be important for Ireland. A key question is whether minimum tax levels apply country by country, i.e. imposing that level of income tax in each state or allowing a company to pool profits from different jurisdictions. President The minister, as chairman of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, will participate in both the G7 finance ministers online meeting on Friday and the physical meeting on June 4 and 5. However, any agreement on a corporate tax return will be between the G7 members themselves. In a statement released on Monday, the finance ministry said key decisions in the corporate tax reform process have yet to be discussed at the political level by the 139 OECD finance ministers. The implementation schedule and legal basis for the agreement have yet to be negotiated, he said. Last week, the United States proposed a minimum tax rate of at least 15% to a steering group of the OECD talks involving representatives from 24 countries excluding Ireland.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos