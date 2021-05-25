SOC Telemed Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares | state





RESTON, Go., May 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / – SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLMD), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced that it has launched a subscribed public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. the actions are offered by SOC Telemed. In conjunction with the offer, SOC Telemed intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of its Class A common shares. The offer is subject to market conditions. and other conditions, and there can be no guarantee as to whether or when the offer may be made, or as to the actual size or terms of the offer. SOC Telemed intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay its outstanding debt under its term loan facility and its borrowed subordinated note to finance its recent acquisition of Access Physicians, the proceeds remaining net being used for working capital and general business needs. Swiss credit, William blair and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookkeepers for the offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is illegal to make an offer, solicitation or sale in such jurisdiction. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted until the time when the registration statement takes effect. The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of the provisional prospectus relating to the offer can be obtained by contacting: Credit Suisse Securities (United States) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by phone at (800) 221-1037, or by e-mail at [email protected]; William blair & Company, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by phone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at [email protected]; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by phone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at [email protected] Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read the entire preliminary prospectus, which provides more information about SOC Telemed and the offering. Media contact: Emily rios Trevelino /Keller [email protected] Investor Relations: Bob east or Jordan kohnstam Westwicke, an ICR company [email protected] (443) 213-0500 Show original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soc-telemed-announces-proposed-public-offering-of-class-a-common-stock-301298053.html SOURCE SOC Telemed

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos