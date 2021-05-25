Connect with us

Business

Grant company plans $ 300 million cannabis cultivation facility for research | Local News

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By


Grant-based company has reached a deal with the US Drug Enforcement Administration to grow research marijuana at a $ 300 million agricultural ecosystem facility the company plans to build in the county by Cibola.

Bright Green Corp. of Grants could be one of the first companies licensed by the federal government to grow marijuana, which remains a federal Schedule 1 drug, similar to heroin and LSD, although many states, including the New Mexico, have legalized or will soon legalize its use. on a recreational basis.

Since 1968, the University of Mississippi has been the only approved supplier of research marijuana in the United States for exclusive use by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

On May 14, the DEA announced that memorandums of understanding had been provided to an unspecified and unnamed number of companies to work with the DEA to facilitate the production, storage, packaging and distribution of marijuana. under the new regulations as well as other applicable and relevant legal standards. laws, according to a press release from the DEA.

Bright Green CEO Ed Robinson said his company has such a memorandum of understanding.

If we build a facility to their specifications, we’ll get a license, Robinson said in an interview. Bright Green will have a federal license to produce marijuana.

The DEA’s announcement also expands researchers licensed to work with federal marijuana beyond the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Bright Green and other licensed manufacturers will grow marijuana for more than 575 DEA-licensed researchers across the country.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham praised the deal between the federal agency and the New Mexico private company.

New Mexico, as a state, has a leading heritage in research and science, the governor said in a press release. And Bright Green is an exciting partner that I’m happy to have chosen to make an impact here in our state. We have the talent, manpower and spirit of innovation to make this upcoming new industry a complete success. Investments like this make me even more optimistic.

The $ 300 million project will be privately funded without state funding, Robinson said.

In December, the DEA finalized new regulations allowing companies to register with the agency to grow marijuana as bulk manufacturers for research purposes. Since becoming Bright Green Corp. in its current form two years ago, the company has applied for this designation to cultivate cannabis for research purposes, Robinson said.

We don’t do retail, he said. We are not involved in recreational or adult uses. The crops and plants cultivated by Bright Green will be strictly reserved for researchers. Technically, we have a client, the DEA. They take control of everything.

Lynn Stockwell is the majority owner and majority shareholder of Bright Green Corp.

With the spirit of federal, state, and corporate cooperation that we have found in New Mexico, we will see New Mexico and Bright Green Corporation become leaders in this emerging area of ​​medical research, Stockwell said in A press release.

This version of Bright Green Corp. was created two years ago. A previous incarnation from 2015 partnered with Acoma Pueblo in 2016 to build a greenhouse and medicinal plant research center on Acoma land, but the project was unsuccessful, Robinson said.

Robinson said the company will begin construction later in the year on the first of three agricultural ecosystems that it differentiates from greenhouses because they will have full environmental control and concrete floors. Bright Green will grow marijuana to the researchers’ specifications.

The first structure would cover 15 acres, or over 600,000 square feet, on 20 acres of land and would be completed in nine months. Four months after the first building was constructed, work would begin on a second building on 50 acres, followed by a third building, also on 50 acres. Both would take 18 months to build.

The whole operation is automated, Robinson said. Planting will be automated. Culture will be automated. We don’t need any herbicides or pesticides. Essentially, it’s about building an assembly line for factories.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: