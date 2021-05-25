Grant company plans $ 300 million cannabis cultivation facility for research | Local News

Grant-based company has reached a deal with the US Drug Enforcement Administration to grow research marijuana at a $ 300 million agricultural ecosystem facility the company plans to build in the county by Cibola.
Bright Green Corp. of Grants could be one of the first companies licensed by the federal government to grow marijuana, which remains a federal Schedule 1 drug, similar to heroin and LSD, although many states, including the New Mexico, have legalized or will soon legalize its use. on a recreational basis.
Since 1968, the University of Mississippi has been the only approved supplier of research marijuana in the United States for exclusive use by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
On May 14, the DEA announced that memorandums of understanding had been provided to an unspecified and unnamed number of companies to work with the DEA to facilitate the production, storage, packaging and distribution of marijuana. under the new regulations as well as other applicable and relevant legal standards. laws, according to a press release from the DEA.
Bright Green CEO Ed Robinson said his company has such a memorandum of understanding.
If we build a facility to their specifications, we’ll get a license, Robinson said in an interview. Bright Green will have a federal license to produce marijuana.
The DEA’s announcement also expands researchers licensed to work with federal marijuana beyond the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Bright Green and other licensed manufacturers will grow marijuana for more than 575 DEA-licensed researchers across the country.
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham praised the deal between the federal agency and the New Mexico private company.
New Mexico, as a state, has a leading heritage in research and science, the governor said in a press release. And Bright Green is an exciting partner that I’m happy to have chosen to make an impact here in our state. We have the talent, manpower and spirit of innovation to make this upcoming new industry a complete success. Investments like this make me even more optimistic.
The $ 300 million project will be privately funded without state funding, Robinson said.
In December, the DEA finalized new regulations allowing companies to register with the agency to grow marijuana as bulk manufacturers for research purposes. Since becoming Bright Green Corp. in its current form two years ago, the company has applied for this designation to cultivate cannabis for research purposes, Robinson said.
We don’t do retail, he said. We are not involved in recreational or adult uses. The crops and plants cultivated by Bright Green will be strictly reserved for researchers. Technically, we have a client, the DEA. They take control of everything.
Lynn Stockwell is the majority owner and majority shareholder of Bright Green Corp.
With the spirit of federal, state, and corporate cooperation that we have found in New Mexico, we will see New Mexico and Bright Green Corporation become leaders in this emerging area of medical research, Stockwell said in A press release.
This version of Bright Green Corp. was created two years ago. A previous incarnation from 2015 partnered with Acoma Pueblo in 2016 to build a greenhouse and medicinal plant research center on Acoma land, but the project was unsuccessful, Robinson said.
Robinson said the company will begin construction later in the year on the first of three agricultural ecosystems that it differentiates from greenhouses because they will have full environmental control and concrete floors. Bright Green will grow marijuana to the researchers’ specifications.
The first structure would cover 15 acres, or over 600,000 square feet, on 20 acres of land and would be completed in nine months. Four months after the first building was constructed, work would begin on a second building on 50 acres, followed by a third building, also on 50 acres. Both would take 18 months to build.
The whole operation is automated, Robinson said. Planting will be automated. Culture will be automated. We don’t need any herbicides or pesticides. Essentially, it’s about building an assembly line for factories.