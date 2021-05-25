Gold markets: risk sentiment, inflation fears

Gold prices fell on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after U.S. Federal Reserve officials calmed inflation fears among investors, although the metal’s losses were limited by a dollar and moderate bond yields.

Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $ 1,876.24 an ounce at 2:50 a.m. GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $ 1,876.30 an ounce.

“The pendulum of sentiment returned to the bullish side overnight, after a motorcade of Federal Reserve officials spoke out about lower inflation risks. This led to a widespread rally in equity markets and saw gold momentum temporarily halted, ”Jeffrey Halley, Senior OANDA Market Analyst. mentionned.

“Gold’s critical support level is around $ 1,845 an ounce, its 200-day moving average. As long as it holds above, the uptrend will remain intact.”

St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard has said he expects the inflation rate to be above 2% this year and next, but several Fed officials there including Bullard, continued to support central bank policy in separate remarks.

Asian stocks rallied early in trading, following an overnight Wall Street rally, as investors eased fears of rate hikes due to inflation.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped more than 10% during a cryptocurrency surge on Monday, regaining some lost ground due to a sell off over the weekend.

Giving gold some breathing space, the dollar languished near its four-month lows against major currencies, while long-term US Treasury yields fell to two-week lows.

Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding interest-free gold.

The holding of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.3% to 1,046.12 tonnes on Monday from 1,042.92 tonnes on Friday.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.5% to $ 2,741.19 an ounce, after falling to a one-month low on Monday.

Silver fell 0.7% to $ 27.60 an ounce, while platinum was flat at $ 1,174.