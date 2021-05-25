Huawei founder calls for software switch to counter US sanctions

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei called on company staff to “dare to lead the world” in software as the company seeks growth beyond hardware operations that US sanctions have crippled.

The internal memo seen by Reuters is the clearest evidence to date of the company’s management as it responds to the immense pressure sanctions have placed on the cellphone business that was at its heart.

Ren said in the note that the company is focusing on software because future development in the field is fundamentally “beyond the control of the United States and we will have more independence and autonomy.”

As it will be difficult for Huawei to produce advanced hardware in the short term, it should focus on building software ecosystems, such as its HarmonyOS operating system, its Mindspore cloud artificial intelligence system, and others. computer products, indicates the note.

Former US President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 and banned it from accessing critical US-sourced technologies, hampering its ability to design its own chips and sell itself. sourcing from outside suppliers.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has given no indication that it will lift Trump’s sanctions.

The blacklist also prohibited Google from providing technical support for new models of Huawei phones and from accessing Google mobile services, the set of development services on which most Android apps are based.

Huawei’s 2020 annual report did not indicate how much of its 891.4 billion yuan ($ 138.7 billion) in revenue came from its software.