Lessor SMBC orders 14 additional 737 MAX jets from Boeing





A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, United States, June 29, 2020. REUTERS / Karen Ducey

Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital has agreed to purchase an additional 14 Boeing 737 MAXs with a low-cost carrier configuration, with deliveries scheduled to begin later this year, it said on Tuesday. The company, a major Boeing customer, previously disclosed firm orders for 89 MAX jets and a commitment to a fleet of 133. But last year, during the grounding of the MAX and at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it postponed delivery of 68 of those four-year jets until 2025-2027 and said it did not had not ruled out cancellations. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Boeing to purchase 14 low-cost carrier-configured 737 MAX aircraft, an aircraft for which we are seeing increased customer demand following its successful return to service,” said CEO Peter Barrett said in a statement. declaration. Aircraft leasing companies, which control over 40% of the global fleet, are among MAX’s largest customers. Industry sources told Reuters last week that Boeing made preliminary plans to increase production of the 737 MAX to 42 jets per month in fall 2022 from single figures, as it braces for a recovery after the overlapping security and COVID-19 crises. Read more Production was halted in 2019 after Boeing’s best-selling model was taken to the ground following fatal crashes. It resumed last May at a fraction of its original rate as Boeing navigated regulatory approvals and a fragile supply chain. SMBC Aviation Capital is owned by a consortium comprising Japanese companies Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T). Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

