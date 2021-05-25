Business
Fed Governor Lael Brainard Criticizes Stablecoins, Calls For New Focus on Digital Dollars
In a speech this morning, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard provided an update on the federal government’s exploration of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Among the reasons the Fed is focusing more on the idea of a digital US dollar, the first one provided was not Bitcoin, but stablecoins.
According to Brainard, the threat of increased use of stablecoins may create, … network externalities associated with achieving scale of payments, there is a risk that the widespread use of private funds for consumer payments fragments parts of the US payments system into ways that impose burdens and increase costs for households and businesses.
Not only would the U.S. payments system become unstable, but stablecoins would raise concerns about consumer protection due to their volatility, as well as financial stability risk due to the risk of run-like behavior, according to Brainard. She further noted that it is not clear that new forms of private money that refer to fiat money, such as stablecoins, can enjoy the same level of protection as bank deposits or fiat money.
An example of a stablecoin is USDC, which currently has $ 20.5 billion in circulation according to the www.circle.com website. Described as the world leader in stable digital dollar currencies, the USDC is an ERC-20 token backed 1: 1 against the US dollar. Other types of stablecoins include Tether, which has a market cap of almost $ 60 billion. USDC Stables are backed 1: 1 by US dollars typically held in US banks and make themselves available for audits to show that a sufficient amount of real dollars back 1: 1 against the peg. USDC token.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Dante Disparte, chief strategy officer and head of global policy at Circle, wrote an op-ed last week in which he criticized the creation of a digital currency from the US central bank. Disparte suggested that, … instead, digital dollar currencies that are backed 1: 1 with assets preserved in the US two-tier banking system (like USDC), import all the security, strength and values of the US dollar, supercharging it with the power of the internet.
In addition, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) last year allowed the largest banks in the United States to use stablecoins as a payment mechanism based on an Independent Node Verification Network (INVN). New interim controller Michael Hsu has yet to discuss his take on stablecoins; however, it has initiated a review of the custody of cryptocurrencies.
Without a response to US dollar-backed stablecoins, Brainard warns of a return to a … 19th century period when there was active competition among private paper note issuers in the United States now known to be ineffective , its fraud and instability in the payment system. According to Brainard,[…]this ultimately led to the need for a uniform form of money backed by the federal government.
Regarding the political benefits of introducing a US CBDC, some of the ideas put forward by Brainard include the following in his speech: 1) preserving general access to safe central bank money; 2) promote competition and diversity and reduce transaction costs; 3) improve efficiency, 4) reduce cross-border frictions, 5) supplement foreign currency and bank deposits, 6) protect privacy and preserve financial integrity, and 7) increase financial inclusion.
As for other reasons to look for a CBDC, migration to digital payments, cross-border remittances, and financial exclusion issues were also mentioned by Brainard.
Migration to digital payments
In the United States, the pandemic has accelerated the migration to digital payments as well as an increase in demand for cash. According to Brainard, this trend could crowd out the use of cash, which could raise questions about ensuring consumers have safe access to central bank money. Brainard reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to guarantee payments for the United States, including in cash. Likewise, Powell described the prospect of a CBDC as one that would complement, not replace money, in a conference last week where he also mentioned the renewed interest in the CBDC.
Remittance of cross-border payments
Brainard cites the idea of cross-border payments, such as remittances, as one of the most compelling use cases for digital currencies, with intermediation chains for cross-border payments being notoriously long, complex, expensive and opaque. According to Brainard, digitization, coupled with a reduction in the number of intermediaries, holds great promise in reducing the cost, opacity and time required for cross-border payments. Brainard mentioned that the Fed is working with international colleagues through the Bank for International Settlements, the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures and the G7 to ensure that the United States stays abreast of developments related to CBDC abroad.
Concerns about financial exclusion
At the height of the pandemic, the challenges associated with obtaining hard-to-reach household relief payments underscored the importance of all households having transaction accounts, Brainard said. As Covid-19 has demonstrated, it can be essential to send money electronically in times of crisis. Brainard suggested that, in emergency situations, the CBDC could provide a mechanism for rapid and direct transfer of funds, bringing rapid aid to those most in need, a broader solution to the challenge of ubiquitous access to funds. accounts, as a means that could improve financial inclusion in the us
Federal Reserve Governor Brainard’s full speech can be found here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]