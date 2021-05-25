Fed Governor Lael Brainard Criticizes Stablecoins, Calls For New Focus on Digital Dollars

In a speech this morning, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard provided an update on the federal government’s exploration of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Among the reasons the Fed is focusing more on the idea of ​​a digital US dollar, the first one provided was not Bitcoin, but stablecoins.

According to Brainard, the threat of increased use of stablecoins may create, … network externalities associated with achieving scale of payments, there is a risk that the widespread use of private funds for consumer payments fragments parts of the US payments system into ways that impose burdens and increase costs for households and businesses.

US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard

AFP via Getty Images



Not only would the U.S. payments system become unstable, but stablecoins would raise concerns about consumer protection due to their volatility, as well as financial stability risk due to the risk of run-like behavior, according to Brainard. She further noted that it is not clear that new forms of private money that refer to fiat money, such as stablecoins, can enjoy the same level of protection as bank deposits or fiat money.

An example of a stablecoin is USDC, which currently has $ 20.5 billion in circulation according to the www.circle.com website. Described as the world leader in stable digital dollar currencies, the USDC is an ERC-20 token backed 1: 1 against the US dollar. Other types of stablecoins include Tether, which has a market cap of almost $ 60 billion. USDC Stables are backed 1: 1 by US dollars typically held in US banks and make themselves available for audits to show that a sufficient amount of real dollars back 1: 1 against the peg. USDC token.

Dante Disparte, chief strategy officer and head of global policy at Circle, wrote an op-ed last week in which he criticized the creation of a digital currency from the US central bank. Disparte suggested that, … instead, digital dollar currencies that are backed 1: 1 with assets preserved in the US two-tier banking system (like USDC), import all the security, strength and values ​​of the US dollar, supercharging it with the power of the internet.

In addition, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) last year allowed the largest banks in the United States to use stablecoins as a payment mechanism based on an Independent Node Verification Network (INVN). New interim controller Michael Hsu has yet to discuss his take on stablecoins; however, it has initiated a review of the custody of cryptocurrencies.

Without a response to US dollar-backed stablecoins, Brainard warns of a return to a … 19th century period when there was active competition among private paper note issuers in the United States now known to be ineffective , its fraud and instability in the payment system. According to Brainard,[…]this ultimately led to the need for a uniform form of money backed by the federal government.

Regarding the political benefits of introducing a US CBDC, some of the ideas put forward by Brainard include the following in his speech: 1) preserving general access to safe central bank money; 2) promote competition and diversity and reduce transaction costs; 3) improve efficiency, 4) reduce cross-border frictions, 5) supplement foreign currency and bank deposits, 6) protect privacy and preserve financial integrity, and 7) increase financial inclusion.

As for other reasons to look for a CBDC, migration to digital payments, cross-border remittances, and financial exclusion issues were also mentioned by Brainard.

Migration to digital payments

In the United States, the pandemic has accelerated the migration to digital payments as well as an increase in demand for cash. According to Brainard, this trend could crowd out the use of cash, which could raise questions about ensuring consumers have safe access to central bank money. Brainard reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to guarantee payments for the United States, including in cash. Likewise, Powell described the prospect of a CBDC as one that would complement, not replace money, in a conference last week where he also mentioned the renewed interest in the CBDC.

Remittance of cross-border payments

Brainard cites the idea of ​​cross-border payments, such as remittances, as one of the most compelling use cases for digital currencies, with intermediation chains for cross-border payments being notoriously long, complex, expensive and opaque. According to Brainard, digitization, coupled with a reduction in the number of intermediaries, holds great promise in reducing the cost, opacity and time required for cross-border payments. Brainard mentioned that the Fed is working with international colleagues through the Bank for International Settlements, the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures and the G7 to ensure that the United States stays abreast of developments related to CBDC abroad.

Concerns about financial exclusion

At the height of the pandemic, the challenges associated with obtaining hard-to-reach household relief payments underscored the importance of all households having transaction accounts, Brainard said. As Covid-19 has demonstrated, it can be essential to send money electronically in times of crisis. Brainard suggested that, in emergency situations, the CBDC could provide a mechanism for rapid and direct transfer of funds, bringing rapid aid to those most in need, a broader solution to the challenge of ubiquitous access to funds. accounts, as a means that could improve financial inclusion in the us

Federal Reserve Governor Brainard’s full speech can be found here.