Wagamama owner says sales are approaching pre-pandemic levels





Restaurant Group said outdoor dining sales at its chain and Wagamama pubs have approached pre-pandemic levels, with Britons starting to go out to meet families and friends after months of lockdown.

Sales of around 130 Wagamama restaurants and 75 pubs hit about 85% of 2019 levels in the five weeks leading up to May 16, with the owner of Frankie & Benny’s spending heavily on extendable tents and marquees.

The group said it saw encouraging signs since indoor dining resumed last week, even as UK hotels and restaurants continue to operate at limited capacity. READ MORE: Investors Frown As Ads Bring Customers Inside Restaurant Group also said average sales of stand-alone and take-out deliveries to Wagamama in the six weeks leading up to April 11 were three times higher than pre-Covid levels, while sales of leisure units were over five. times, due to an increase in orders while locking. Over the past year, the company has had to shut down some underperforming restaurants for good, secure new long-term loans, seek government support and repeatedly raise funds to deal with the global health crisis. Data analytics has been identified as the biggest growth area in the Scottish financial sector jobs scene by Core-Asset Consulting. The Edinburgh-based financial services recruiting firm has identified five areas that are experiencing growing demand, as well as 'two reliable pillars' where opportunities consistently outstrip the number of applicants available, using statistics and information from its annual guide to wages. READ MORE: Scottish financial sector: Skills most in demand by employers revealed in Core-Asset report Scottish CBD company is preparing to open its first retail stores following the appointment of two new non-executive directors. Perth-based Voyager Life, which is also preparing to be listed on the pan-European Aquis Growth market, will open its first store in St Andrews in the middle of next month. A second store among a shortlist of other Scottish locations is expected to open soon after. READ MORE: Voyager also named Jill Overland and Nikki Cooper to its board, while Mark Underwood joins as sales manager







