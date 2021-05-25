COVID-19 to accelerate consolidation of aircraft rental industry -SMBC





Planes sit on the tarmac at the site of the French aircraft storage and recycling company Tarmac Aerosave in Tarbes following the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in France, June 19, 2020. Photo taken on June 19, 2020. REUTERS / Stéphane Mahe

The consolidation of the aircraft rental industry, which controls more than 40% of the global passenger fleet, is expected to be accelerated by COVID-19, the chief lessor SMBC Aviation Capital said in an interview on Tuesday. The prediction follows last year’s $ 30 billion mega-deal to bring together the world’s two largest aircraft leasing companies when AerCap (AER.N) agreed to buy out the leasing business of General Electric (GE.N). Read more “You were always going to see increasing levels of consolidation and … I think it’s likely that the events of the last 18 months are probably going to accelerate that a bit,” said Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC, one of the five. country of the world. the biggest donors. Barrett said that SMBC is likely to receive offers to participate in any consolidation as one of the best capitalized companies in the industry and that if any opportunities “present value and fit into our strategy, we will certainly examine them “. Barrett was speaking after SMBC reported a profit of $ 15 million for 2020 in what the company described as the worst year the industry has ever seen due to the impact of COVID restrictions- 19 on world travel. The company received $ 11.8 billion in shareholder support in 2020, including $ 3.1 billion in equity and $ 8.7 billion in debt. He had $ 4.9 billion in cash on hand at the end of the year. He announced the purchase of 14 additional Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX jets, which he said had already been configured for use in the low-cost sector, the first to be delivered later this year. Read more Barrett said he expected the recovery in global aviation “to take a firmer footing” over the next 6 to 12 months, with low-cost, short-haul travel expected to dominate. “The nature of the recovery is regional, local … and it will be dominated by low cost carriers, which are the people who have the capacity and the capacity to drive traffic,” he said. Long-distance travel, on the other hand, is still a long way from a significant recovery, with operators likely to have to price tickets aggressively enough to fill their planes, he said. Demand for narrow-body aircraft, which dominate short-haul markets, has seen demand improve over the past six months as rental rates begin to stabilize. Business travel will recover, but it’s unclear how much smaller it could be after COVID-19, Barrett said. “If it will be 5%, if it will be 15% (smaller) .. It’s hard to judge.” When asked if there was a risk of overproduction of Boeing and Airbus narrow-body planes, Barrett said it was always a risk. “It’s a finely balanced thing.” Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

