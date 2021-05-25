Indian brokers thrived amid pandemic as Sensex and Nifty soared Quartz India

If stock brokerage activities were the benchmark of India’s economic success, no one would believe the country is going through its worst financial crisis in decades.

Over the past year, as India battles the Covid-19 epidemics, the country’s economy has gone in a recession, the unemployment rate has risen sharply and thousands of households have been pushed into poverty. Many small businesses are hanging on by a thread today.

Far from this gloom and disaster, stockbrokers in India have raised millions during the pandemic.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the stock brokerage industry in India recorded income of Rs 27,500-28,500 crore ($ 3.6 billion), or roughly 30-35% more than one year on the next, according to the rating agency ICRA.

This growth is the result of millions of Indians entering the stock market for the first time, attracted by the record highs that the BSE benchmark Sensex and the National Stock Exchanges Nifty have reached over the years. Last 12 months. In addition, while the Reserve Bank of India has significantly reduced interest rates to stop the economic crisis, traditional savings instruments such as fixed bank deposits have become less lucrative. And with thousands of Indians locked inside for most of 2020, many have taken an interest in the stock market, trying to learn how to invest on platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

In 2020, a record 14.2 million new demat accounts were opened in India.

We launched stock trading on our platform in June (2020) and immediately saw huge demand, said Harsh Jain, co-founder of online investing platform Groww. We currently have about 20 lakh demat accounts. Most of them are new and young investors. Groww recently became a unicorn when he raised $ 83 million in funding led by Tiger Global.

In April, the Central Depository Services (CDSL), where assets such as stocks, bonds and ETFs are stored, said it had become the first depository in India to have more than 3 crore in demat accounts.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market turnover has increased by around 300% since March 2020.

With their businesses in the green, stockbrokers have also become a scarce industry creating new jobs at a time when many other industries face serious unemployment issues.

Job creation in a pandemic year

Mumbai-based brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) added more than 1,100 employees between March and December 2020, according to presentation to investors of the company (pdf). The new additions were to teams, including wealth management, equity trading and sales.

With the stock market reaching new heights, it has been a great year for us. The company has grown rapidly, which has resulted in an increase in recruitments, said Sudhir Dhar, executive director and head of human resources at MOFS.

One of India’s oldest and largest brokerage firms, Sharekhan, added over 100 employees in fiscal 2021. Majority of hires were in sales due to demand opening an account. Also, the industry is going through the digitization phase, so we have hired more IT staff, said Jaideep Arora, CEO of Sharekhan.

While industry job creation is great news given the general unemployment problem, brokerage firm growth may decline in the short term.

Covid-19 and Indian Stock Markets

Indian stock markets are already correcting from all-time highs, with risks such as a slower-than-expected economic recovery and a surge in Covid-19 cases looming on the horizon. This trend may scare some retail investors and deter new ones from getting into stocks.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the brokerage industry is cautiously stable, said Samriddhi Chowdhary, vice president and co-director of financial sector ratings at ICRA. While the industry is expected to experience healthy growth on an overall basis, the traction seen in FY2021 is expected to moderate over the next fiscal year. The current investor exuberance is expected to gradually wane, Chowdhary said, and trading volumes will subside to some extent.

Falling stock prices mean fewer newbies would be drawn to stocks this year.

There is an element of cyclicality in new demat account openings and this fluctuates with the market, said Arora of Sharekhan, recalling that the sector experienced similar strong growth between 2003 and 2008 when there was a strong bull run, then growth slowed after the financial situation. crisis.

While he expects growth to moderate this year, Arora is confident that the industry will continue to grow in the long term due to factors such as digitization, increasing awareness of stocks, diversification of the savings and a low interest rate environment.