Ford F-150 Lightning: Midtown New York Company Plays Role in Revolutionary All-Electric Truck





Syracuse, NY The Novelis The plant at Scriba, the largest industrial employer in Oswego County, will be the primary supplier of aluminum for body panels for the upcoming Fords F-150 Lightning, the all-electric version of the hugely popular F- pickup. 150 from car manufacturers. Leila Giancone, spokesperson for Novelis, said the plant will supply high-strength lightweight aluminum for the F-150 Lightning. Ford plans to begin production of the Lightning next year at its Electric Vehicle Center, a new plant under construction in Dearborn, Michigan. The exact time to start production of the vehicle’s aluminum needs to be determined, Giancone said. It’s an exciting time for us here in Oswego, said Jeff Cruse, plant manager at Novelis. Novelis is proud to continue its valuable partnership with Ford. Although the huge aluminum factory is in the town of Scriba, the company calls it Novelis Oswego because of its proximity to the town. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.Ford Motor Co./TNS The plant will be a primary, but not exclusive, supplier of aluminum for the Lightning, Giancone said. It is the only Novelis factory that will supply aluminum for the pickup body panels, she said. Formerly known for manufacturing aluminum beverage cans, the Novelis plant focused on supplying aluminum for the automotive industry in 2014. One of its largest customers is Ford, which manufactures the panels. F-150 bodywork made of aluminum instead of steel to save weight. Ford claims to have reduced its F-150 by 700 pounds by switching from steel to aluminum. With 1,200 employees, the plant located on County Road 1A is the largest industrial employer in Oswego County. It continues to manufacture beverage cans, but factories focusing on automotive aluminum have created several hundred jobs at the plant, which employed 850 people at the end of 2013. However, Giancone said no jobs additional should result from the supply of aluminum for the Lightning. Novelis has invested $ 400 million in expanding the 57-year-old factory in recent years. An aluminum roll sits at the end of the production line at the Novelis Oswego factory in Scriba in this file photo.Rick Moriarty | [email protected] Ford garnered a lot of attention last week when it unveiled the battery-powered F-150 Lightning, which the automaker says will go up to 300 miles on a single charge and go from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5. seconds. It will also power your home for up to three days in the event of a power failure. The Lightning will have a starting price close to $ 40,000. But after federal and state tax incentives, the effective price could fall below $ 30,000, making it the cheapest full-size pickup truck and one of the cheapest all-electric vehicles on the market. President Joe Biden, a major proponent of renewable energy, took a preproduction version of the Lightning to turn around a test track in Dearborn the day before the Ford announcement. It comes quickly, said Biden, who said he thought he went from zero to 6 mph in 4.4 seconds. Rick Moriarty covers business news and consumer issues. Do you have a tip, a comment or a story idea? Contact him at any time: E-mail | Twitter | Facebook | 315-470-3148







