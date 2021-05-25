Business
Q4 earnings muted, delayed expansions weigh on Ramco Cements stock
MUMBAI: Focused on the South Ramco Cements Ltd reported muted numbers for the March quarter, particularly on the operational front. Its Ebitda at Rs450 crore fell 10-12% below analysts’ expectations.
According to analysts at Motillal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, the sequential decline in EBITDA / tonne to Rs1,399 was weighed down by higher costs and lower achievements. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. They say the company’s 4Q result highlights the negative impact of rising sales in the East Indian market. This region has experienced an oversupply which has led to lower achievements for the company.
Regarding costs, management has stated that it expects its costs to remain stable sequentially at 1QFY22 as it has a low-cost inventory of petroleum coke (petroleum coke) for the next three. month at a consumption cost of $ 75 / tonne versus the spot price of $ 130 / tonne. It should be noted that the company reduced the use of pet coke to 41% in FY21 from 48% a year ago. However, other overhead costs are likely to increase with the increase in volumes and the increase in the cost of packaging materials, they said.
Meanwhile, the company’s expansion plans face delays. Company management said its 1.5 mtpa clinker capacity at its Jayanthipuram plant in Andhra Pradesh along with the remaining 9 megawatt waste heat recovery system is expected to be commissioned at 1QFY22 versus 4QFY21 guided earlier. Mtpa is running out of millions of tons per year.
In addition, the 2.25 mtpa clinker capacity at the Kalavatla Andhra Pradesh plant is expected to be commissioned at 2QFY22 from 1QFY22 guided earlier.
The stock is trading at a one-year EV / Ebitda futures around 13 times. EV is the abbreviation for enterprise value. Analysts say this valuation premium is not justified in the current context. Reacting to the results, the company’s shares fell about 1.5% on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
