Silver Bull announces its intention to distribute Arras shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: SVBL, TSX: SVB) (Silver Bull), a mineral exploration company with assets in Kazakhstan and Mexico, is pleased to announce its intention to distribute shares of Arras Minerals Corp. (Arras Minerals) to the shareholders of Silver Bull.

As announced on April 1, 2021, Silver Bull transferred its Kazakh interests, including the Beskauga option agreement and the Ekidos and Stepnoe mining licenses, to Arras Minerals, a newly incorporated company in British Columbia and currently a subsidiary of around 88 % of Silver Taurus. In return, Silver Bull received 36 million Arras Minerals shares.

Silver Bull intends to distribute approximately 34.2 million shares of Arras Minerals to Silver Bull shareholders, which will result in the distribution of one share of Arras Minerals to Silver Bull shareholders for each Silver Bull share. detained. Upon completion of the distribution, Silver Bull expects to retain approximately 1.8 million Arras Minerals shares as a strategic investment, which is expected to represent approximately 4% of the Arras Minerals shares outstanding at the time of the distribution. distribution. Arras Minerals shares are not expected to be listed or displayed for trading on any stock exchange immediately after distribution. As a result, Arras Minerals shares distributed to Silver Bull shareholders, although freely transferable in the United States, may be illiquid until the shares are listed or a trading market develops, if at all. all. In Canada, Arras Minerals shareholders will only be able to trade their shares in reliance on an exemption from prospectus requirements.

The proposed distribution of Arras Minerals shares to Silver Bull shareholders does not require shareholder approval, but is subject to certain conditions, including registration of Arras Minerals shares under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and final approval by the Board of Directors of Silver Taureau. Silver Bull intends to complete the proposed distribution of the shares before the end of the third quarter of 2021, but the actual schedule is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and final approval by the Silver Bull Board of Directors. .

Silver Bull will provide an update on the registration and distribution dates for the proposed distribution of Arras Minerals shares if and when it receives the necessary approvals, including regulatory and board approvals.

Summary of Arras mining assets

The Beskauga deposit is the physical property of Arras Minerals and is an open pitable gold-copper-silver deposit with an indicated mineral resource to NI 43-101 of 207 million tonnes grading 0.35 g / t gold, 0.23% copper and 1.09 g / t silver for 2.33 million ounces of gold, 476.1 thousand tons of copper and 7.25 million ounces of silver and an inferred mineral resource of 147 million tonnes grading 0.33 g / t gold, 0.15% copper and 1.02 g / t silver for 1.56 million ounces of gold, 220 , 5 thousand tons of copper and 4.82 million ounces of silver.

The constraining pit was optimized and calculated using a smelter net return threshold based on a price of: $ 1,500 / oz for gold, $ 2.80 / lb for copper, $ 17.25 / oz for l ‘silver and with an average recovery of 81.7% for copper and 51.8% for gold and silver. The mineralization remains open in all directions as well as at depth.

Table 1. Estimate of the limited mineral resources in the pit for the Beskauga copper-gold project

CATEGORY TONNAGE (MT) WITH% AU G / T AG G / T AU (MOZ) CU (KT) AG (MOZ) Indicated 207 0.23 0.35 1.09 2.33 476.1 7.25 Deducted 147 0.15 0.33 1.02 1.56 220.5 4.82

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Barry, a Chartered Professional Geologist (CPAusIMM) and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Regarding Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources: This press release uses the terms “measured resources”, “indicated resources” and “inferred resources” which are defined and must be disclosed by NI 43-101. We advise US investors that these terms are not recognized by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the SEC Industry Guide7. Estimating measured, indicated and inferred resources involves greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic feasibility than estimating proven and probable reserves. US investors are cautioned not to assume that Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources will be converted into reserves. The estimation of inferred resources involves much greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic viability than the estimation of other categories of resources. US investors are cautioned not to assume that estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources exist, that they are economically mineable, or that they will be transformed into Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of a feasibility study or other economic studies.

Disclosure of “ounces contained” in a resource is permitted under Canadian regulations, but according to the SEC Industry Guide7, the SEC normally only allows issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute “reserves.” according to SEC standards like tonnage and content in place without reference to unit measurements. Therefore, the information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by US companies that report according to the SEC Industry Guide7 and are not subject to NI43-101.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and future results of Silver Bull which are subject to the security rules created under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “targets”, “objectives”, “projects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “seeks”, “estimates”, ” continues “,” may, “Variations of these words, as well as expressions and similar references to future periods, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding the proposed distribution by Silver Bull of Arras Minerals shares to Silver Bull shareholders and the timing of such distribution. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections regarding Silver Bull’s exploration projects, the industry in which Silver Bull operates and the beliefs and assumptions of Silver Bull’s management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including factors such as the results of exploration activities and whether the results continue to support the business. exploration, unexpected variations in ore grade, types and metallurgy, volatility and price level of raw materials, availability of sufficient future financing and other matters discussed under “Factors”. risk ”in Silver Bull’s annual report on Form10-K for the year ended October 31, 2020 and in our quarterly report on Form10-Q for the interim period ended January 31, 2021 and our other periodic and current reports filed with of the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and from the Canadian securities commissions available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements we make in this press release are based solely on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.