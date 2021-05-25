Moderna says its Covid vaccine is effective for 12 to 17 year olds





Moderna said on Tuesday that his coronavirus vaccine, cleared only for use in adults, was potently effective in 12 to 17-year-olds, and that he planned to apply to the Food and Drug Administration in June for clearance to use the vaccine in adolescents. If approved, its vaccine would become the second Covid-19 vaccine available to American teens. Federal regulators cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this month for 12 to 15 year olds. Pfizer shooting was initially allowed for people 16 and older, while Modernas was available for 18 and older. Evidence of the effectiveness and safety of vaccines for teens helps school officials and other leaders plan for fall. Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that all public school students in New York City, the largest school system in the United States, would resume in-person learning in the fall.

New York’s move comes as several states have indicated they will restrict distance learning, including Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey. Moderna’s results, which the company announced in A declaration, are based on a clinical trial that enrolled 3,732 people aged 12 to 17, two-thirds of whom received two doses of the vaccine. There have been no cases of symptomatic Covid-19 in fully vaccinated adolescents, the company reported. This translates to 100% efficacy, the same figure Pfizer and BioNTech reported in a trial of their vaccine in 12 to 15 year olds. These results look promising, said Dr Kristin Oliver, pediatrician and vaccine specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. The more vaccines we have to protect teens from Covid, the better. Moderna also reported that a single dose of his vaccine was 93% effective against symptomatic illness. The cases that occurred between the two doses were mild, which is also a good indicator of protection against the disease, Saskia Popescu, infectious disease epidemiologist at George Mason University, said in an email.

The side effects were consistent with what has been reported in adults: injection site pain, headache, fatigue, muscle pain and chills. No significant security issues have been identified to date, the company said. The adolescents in the study will be followed for one year after their second dose. The results were announced in a press release that did not contain detailed data on the clinical trial. And Dr Rasmussen said the effectiveness of vaccines may be more difficult to assess in children, who are less likely to develop symptomatic disease than adults. Nonetheless, she said, the results are in line with what scientists expected and suggest that adolescents respond to the vaccine in a comparable way to adults who receive it. Moderna said he plans to submit the data for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

