Indoor Farmer Bowery Raises $ 300 Million – TechCrunch





Bowery Farming, a New York-based vertical farming startup, announced a $ 300 million Series C this week. Fidelity Management & Research Company led the tour de force, with participation from existing investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), General Catalyst, GGV Capital, Temasek and Groupe Artmis. Amplo and Gaingels also participated, along with famous individual investors including Lewis Hamilton, Chris Paul, Natalie Portman, Jos Andrs and Justin Timberlake. The funding comes as Bowery has seen impressive growth in the real world, touting a 750% increase in uptime since January of last year. In fact, the business appears to have thrived during the pandemic. Its vertically grown produce is now available in 850 grocery stores, including big name chains like Albertsons (including Safeway and Acme), Giant Food, Walmart and Whole Foods. Amazon Fresh has also provided a sizable e-commerce footprint – a staple during shutdowns due to a pandemic last year. This infusion of new capital from Fidelity, other new investors, and additional support from our long-term investor partners is recognition of the critical need for new solutions to our current farming system and the enormous economic opportunity that comes with the supporting our mission, CEO Irving Fain said in a statement. This funding not only fuels our continued expansion, but also the continued development of our proprietary technology, which is at the heart of our business and our ability to rapidly and effectively evolve into an increasingly important opportunity that lies ahead. The company says the massive windfall will be used to expand its domestic farms to other sites in the United States, as well as to invest in workforce and R&D. The first includes a new site in an industrial area in Bethlehem, Pa., Which Bowery says will be the largest to date.

