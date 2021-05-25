Shares of subprime lender Amigo lose more than half of their value as collapse fears loom

A UK court has rejected a controversial plan by subprime lender Amigo Holdings that would allow it to cap client compensation, raising fears of a collapse and plummeting the share price.

Amigo AMGO shares,

-55.34% ,

a London-listed guarantor lender, fell 61% on Tuesday, before settling nearly 53% lower, after the group said the UK High Court had not approved its plan. The stock was trading around 9 pence (13 US cents) and is down nearly 60% from a year ago.

Amigo issues loans up to 10,000 ($ 14,200) which must be guaranteed by someone else, such as a relative, and charges an interest rate of 49.9%.

Facing the costs of repaying borrowers and guarantors in the event of poorly sold and unaffordable loans, Amigo proposed a plan of arrangement with creditors in December 2020 that would cap its commitments. Under this program, customers would receive only a fraction of any accepted claim, with the compensation pool capped at $ 35 million.

Amigo is incredibly disappointed that the program was not approved despite the 74,877 customers who voted for the program, which is over 95% of those who voted, said Gary Jennison, chief executive of Amigos. We are currently reviewing all of our options and will provide an update as soon as possible.

The system was challenged in court by Britain’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, on the grounds that it was unfair. The company, whose clients typically include people with very poor credit histories, has also been criticized by lawmakers and activists.

The company’s plan to cap client compensation was overturned by the High Court, raising even more questions about the company’s future, said Russ Mold, analyst at AJ Bell.

Amigos’ performance, which analyst Mold called a horror show, met with a mixed day of trading in London.

The FTSE 100 UKX,

-0.08% ,

the index for major UK stocks by market cap was just below flat, behind other major indices such as the pan-European Stoxx 600 SXXP,

+ 0.27%

and Frankfurts DAX DAX,

+ 0.57% ,

which reached new heights on Tuesday.

Also read: European stocks return to all-time highs as German stocks benefited from $ 22 billion real estate deal

The FTSE 100 was battling for leadership like a blindfolded drunkard on Tuesday morning, not unfairly given lingering uncertainties over vaccines over variants, inflation risks and continued volatility in commodities markets and cryptocurrencies, Mold said.

Actions in Argo Blockchain ARB,

+ 11.02% ,

a London-listed crypto miner, rose more than 10% after the group said it had joined the new Bitcoin Mining Council to promote energy transparency and improve sustainable mining practices. The crypto space, and bitcoin in particular, has been criticized by high-level critics, including Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric vehicle company Tesla TSLA,

+ 0.49% ,

on its environmental impact.

Argo and other miners joined a discussion with Musk on May 23 on the environmental and social issues surrounding crypto mining. The practice uses large amounts of energy to power computers that verify transactions on the decentralized blockchain ledger technology that underpins bitcoin and other crypto assets.

The price of bitcoin BTCUSD,

-3.39%

has fallen by more than 35% since the beginning of May and by more than 5% on Tuesday.

More: Dogecoin and Bitcoin Prices Rise As Elon Musk Seeks Help Improve Meme Coin, Talks Sustainability With Miners

Avevas AVV industrial software group,

+ 2.50%

The shares rose 3% after the group’s annual financial results showed sales and profits exceeded expectations. One of the UK’s oldest technology companies, analysts at Swiss bank UBS UBS,

+ 1.41%

noted that Aveva had a high margin and that her recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be underway.