Lotus hires Oak Hill Financial to supply the capital market





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) (OTC: LTTSF) (FRA: LV9) (Lotus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has retained Oak Hill Financial Inc. (Oak Hill) to provide financial market advisory services to the Company. Oak Hill is a leading Canadian marketing and distribution firm specializing in IIROC’s retail brokerage networks serving asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill specializes in communicating effectively and building credibility with a network of over 10,000 Canadian IIROC retail brokers and over 300 North American funds. Oak Hills’s experienced team of former asset management wholesalers and capital markets professionals provide clients with differentiated advice and unmatched execution, helping companies achieve their strategic business goals and financial. Oak Hill has successfully marketed companies ranging in market value from $ 10M to $ 1B in a variety of different industries, including cannabis. Under the terms of the undertaking, Oak Hill was retained for a period of six months for a monthly fee along with one hundred thousand (100,000) options of Lotus common stock. The options will vest on a quarterly basis from the signing of this agreement. If the contract is terminated for any reason, Oak Hill will have 60 days to exercise all vested options, after which they will be forfeited. The options will have a term of 18 months and this agreement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Lotus Ventures Inc.

“Dale McClanaghan”

Dale McClanaghan, President and CEO About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. is the licensed, publicly traded producer and owner of Lotus Cannabis Co., a brand of premium craft cannabis in Canada. Located on 23 acres of farmland in British Columbia’s North Okanagan region, Lotus grows premium cannabis flowers providing consumers with a quality experience they can count on. Lotus currently sells cannabis wholesale to licensed producers across Canada, who have listed popular cultivars like our Kalifornia in recreation channels in eight provinces. Lotus Ventures is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol J, on the over-the-counter markets under the symbol LTTSF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol LV9. For more information: President and CEO

Dale mcclanaghan

[email protected]

604-644-9844 Investor Relations

Daniel McRobert

[email protected]

604-842-4625 To learn more, visit lotuscannabis.ca or follow the Lotus brand on social media. Twitter: @lotuscannabisco , LinkedIn: @lotuscannabisco , Instagram: @lotuscannabisco

Facebook: @lotuscanna Forward-looking information:

The information in this press release has been prepared by Lotus Ventures Inc. This document includes certain statements which are not descriptions of historical fact but are forward-looking statements. These statements include, among others, those regarding our expected financial performance and our strategic and operational plans, our future operating results, our expectations regarding the medical and recreational cannabis products market, our expectations regarding the continued growth of the cannabis market. medical and recreational, as well as any assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs regarding future events. Users are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that a number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties have not been documented or mentioned in this document or in other communications made by the company. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “targets”, “optimist”, “intend”, “aim”, “want” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements which could be considered as forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Canadian Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

