PRECIOUS-Gold near multi-month highs on weaker dollar





(Add details, comment and update prices) * Dollar slips to 4-1 / 2 month low * Potentially higher Chinese demand could support gold – analyst * Markets await US GDP, employment data May 25 (Reuters) – Gold stabilized on Tuesday near its highest level in more than four months, supported by a weaker dollar, but with gains capped after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials had allayed inflation fears. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $ 1,883.14 an ounce at 12:07 GMT, not far from a 4-1 / 2 month high of $ 1,889.75 reached last week. US gold futures were little changed at $ 1,883.50. In general, comments from Fed members yesterday were pretty calming in terms of inflation expectations, which may have reduced the appeal here a bit in the near term, Saxo Bank analyst Ole said. Hansen. The macroeconomic backdrop and the weak dollar still support bullion, but gold is increasingly starting to show signs that it simply needs to consolidate after a strong rally since April, he said. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates will tarnish its appeal as they will result in a higher opportunity cost of holding it. Gold should benefit directly from suggestions that the Fed will stick to its ultra-expansionary monetary policy, and indirectly through dollar weakness, Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note. Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard and other officials in separate remarks all supported the current view of US central banks for easy monetary policy. The dollar hit a 4-1 / 2 month low, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. Data on gross domestic product, jobless claims and durable goods from the United States are due on Thursday. Gold could benefit from the support of higher Chinese physical demand if China imports more gold from Switzerland and Hong Kong due to the granting of higher import quotas to commercial banks for April and May, Briesemann added. Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.5% to $ 2,740.49, platinum rose 0.8% to $ 1,183.83, while silver fell 0.5% to $ 27.66. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jane Merriman)

