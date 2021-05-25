Chile’s mobility pass impacts the stock market and possibly Copa America accommodation – MercoPress

Chile’s “mobility pass” has an impact on the stock market and perhaps on the reception of the Copa America

The freedoms granted by this pass will be extended according to the evolution of sanitary conditions, ?? Piñera promised.

The Chilean government is working on developing a so-called ‘mobility pass’ that would grant people already vaccinated against covid-19 greater levels of freedom and mobility within their communities and allow them to travel between regions for those in quarantine. was announced.

President Sebastián Piñera made the announcement Sunday evening at Santiago airport, where he received a shipment of 2.2 million doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine. Piñera stressed that the freedoms granted by this pass will be extended depending on the evolution of sanitary conditions.

The Chilean government is already advancing international negotiations towards a green passport that grants greater freedom and mobility to Chilean citizens at the international level, ?? Piñera explained.

Chile has already vaccinated 9.5 million people with one dose and 7.6 million people with both doses, which is more than 50% of the target population for full vaccination, or 15.2 million. of the 19 million Chileans.

This week, people between 26 and 29 years old will be able to get vaccinated in the country, and next week those between 23 and 25 years old. Chile has more than 1.3 million cases and more than 28,500 deaths after a 14-month pandemic. The government intends to complete the vaccination campaign for the target population on June 30.

So far, the country has received more than 21 million doses of immunizers from Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac laboratories and 489,600 through the Covax mechanism. The good vaccination rate has placed the country in the lead in this area in Latin America. However, infections have rebounded in recent times and the daily positivity rate is currently 9.02% and active cases exceed 40,000.

But Chile also intends to use the Mobility Pass as a tool to persuade the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) that it can host the 15 Copa America matches that were going to be played in Colombia but which have had to be postponed due to social and political unrest. .

Chile’s chances of being chosen for the occasion were unexpectedly boosted when Argentina’s province of Buenos Aires asked Conmebol for a postponement.

The Copa America was to be co-hosted by Colombia and Argentina and Argentine President Alberto Fernández had announced that his country would consider hosting it in its entirety if Colombia could not do its part, which ultimately happened. product. A decision from Conmebol is expected as soon as possible, given that the tournament is set to begin in Buenos Aires with a match between Argentina and Chile on June 13.

But the Mobility Pass also had an impact on the Santiago Stock Exchange on Monday, which completed its second consecutive day on the rise, after a collapse after left-wing candidates won the recent elections by a landslide. The Santiago Stock Exchange is breathing after three consecutive falls in which it lost more than US $ 16 billion

?? The market has received very well the mobility pass for vaccinated people that the government has announced and which will begin to operate from Wednesday 26, ?? said Guillermo Araya, research director of Renta4. It is therefore a reward for those who have been vaccinated and at the same time an incentive for reluctant or late people who have not been vaccinated, ?? Araya added.