Business
Home prices in March saw the strongest growth in more than 15 years: S&P Case-Shiller
A real estate broker, right, gives a tour to potential buyers at an open house in Manhattan Beach, California.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Home prices in March were 13.2% higher in March compared to March 2020, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index.
That’s up from the 12% annual gain in February, and it marks the 10th consecutive month of house price acceleration.
March’s gain was the biggest since December 2005 and one of the biggest in the index’s 30-year history. Prices are being pushed up by incredibly strong competition in the market. Strong demand is met with an almost record supply, resulting in bidding wars for the vast majority of listings.
The 10-city composite rose 12.8% year over year, up from 11.7% the month before. The 20-city composite rose 13.3%, up from 12% in February.
The cities with the biggest price increases remain Phoenix, San Diego and Seattle. Phoenix leads with a 20% year-over-year price increase, followed by San Diego with a 19.1% increase and Seattle prices of 18.3%. All 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending March 2021 compared to the year ending February 2021.
“This data is consistent with the assumption that Covid encouraged potential buyers to switch from city apartments to suburban homes,” said Craig Lazzara, managing director and global head of index investment strategy at S&P DJI.
“This demand may represent buyers who accelerated purchases that would have taken place anyway over the next few years. Alternatively, there may have been a secular shift in preferences, leading to a permanent shift in the housing demand curve. “, he added.
Mortgage rates began to rise during that time, with the 30-year average rate pegged at just below 3% in February, then ending in March at around 3.4%, according to Mortgage News Daily. Higher mortgage rates reduce purchasing power and generally dampen house prices, but clearly unusual competition in the market crushes the usual market mechanisms.
Only 1.16 million homes were on the market in April, a 20% year-over-year decline, according to the National Association of Realtors. The continued housing shortage, especially in the lower end of the market, predicts that home prices will not slow anytime soon.
Sales start to weaken and prices generally follow, but again the usual trends are unreliable in this very unusual real estate market.
