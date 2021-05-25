Business
Made.com wants to raise $ 141 million when it goes public in London
Briton Brent Hoberman, co-founder of PROfounders Capital, president of made.com and founder and president of mydeco.com
Eric Piermont I AFP | Getty Images
LONDON UK online furniture seller Made.com announced on Tuesday that it plans to list at least 25% of its shares on the London Stock Exchange.
The London-based company co-founded in 2010 by entrepreneurs Li Ning, Brent Hoberman, Julien Callede and Chloe Macintosh aims to raise around 100 million ($ 141 million) by selling new shares, while existing shareholders will also get rid of some of their actions.
Made has not disclosed how much it will sell its shares or the valuation it is targeting, but reports put it at around $ 1 billion.
The company said it will use the new funding to expand into the eight markets it already operates in and reduce delivery times for its products, which include coffee tables, chairs, beds and sofas.
The list comes after Covid-19 lockdowns forced people across Europe to buy their furniture online while physical stores were closed.
Made said its gross sales in the UK climbed to 165 million in 2020, while gross sales in mainland Europe reached 150 million.
Philippe Chainieux, CEO of Made.com, said in a statement: “The company is growing rapidly and we have demonstrated the ability of our brand and our customer proposition to travel well.”
“About half of our sales are outside the UK and we aim to be the number one home destination in Europe for digital natives,” he added.
JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have been appointed co-coordinators and co-bookkeepers of the listing.
Other tech companies that have been listed on the London Stock Exchange this year include food delivery company Deliveroo, cybersecurity startup Darktrace and online greeting card seller Moonpig. Canadian chip designer Alphawave IP was also listed on the London Stock Exchange.
