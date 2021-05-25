ZipRecruiter expects to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 26, 2021





SANTA MONICA, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZipRecruiter) announced that as of May 21, 2021, there were 73.8 million Class A common shares outstanding and 30.8 million Class B common shares outstanding. Each outstanding share of Class B ordinary shares is convertible, at any time, at the option of the holder, into one Class A ordinary share. ZipRecruiter also announced that as of May 21, 2021, ZipRecruiter had a fully diluted capitalization of 133.1 million Class A common shares and Class B common stock. This fully diluted capitalization share count includes (a) outstanding Class A common shares and Class B common shares, (b) all Class A common shares and Class B common shares reserved for issuance in respect of stock options outstanding and restricted. share units, and (c) Class B common shares which are expected to be issued upon conversion of outstanding convertible promissory notes, but do not include Class A common shares and Class B common shares reserved for future issuance for future grants under ZipRecruiters equity compensation plans. Only Class A common shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading in the Class A common shares is expected to commence on May 26, 2021. Each outstanding share of Class B common shares is convertible, at any time, at the option of the holder, into one Class A common share. ZipRecruiter has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission which registers for resale Class A common shares and which was declared effective on May 14, 2021. A copy of the prospectus related to the statement Registration can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website or through the Investor Relations page on the ZipRecruiters website at ziprecruiter-investors.com in the FinancialsSEC Filings section. Forward-looking statements This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the date on which the common shares of ZipRecruiters Class A will be available for trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The words believe, may, will be, potential, anticipate, intend, expect, could and would like, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties relating to: whether or not ZipRecruiter will consume the proposed direct public listing, the terms of the prevailing market, investor demand for shares of ZipRecruiters Class A common and the impact of general economic, industrial or regulatory conditions in the United States or globally. Further information on the risks that may affect ZipRecruiters ‘business and the direct public listing proposal is included in ZipRecruiters’ filings with the SEC, including Form S-1 / A filed April 30, 2021. Except as required by law, ZipRecruiter assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos