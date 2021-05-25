Whatnot Raises $ 50 Million to Allow People to Sell Pokmon Cards, Funko Pops, and More Via Livestream – TechCrunch





Shelf exists with one main goal in mind: to give people a place to buy and sell collectibles (like Pokmon cards, sports cards, pins, etc.) in a secure and authenticated way. The company started out with the intention of being a GOAT / StockX style resale marketplace, where products for sale lived on neat little pages with rows of static images. As they started experimenting with other formats, they found one that really seemed to be catching on: live sales. Think QVC or the Home Shopping Network… but instead of hosts in huge studios selling jewelry and patio furniture, it’s smartphone users who sell Charizard cards and Yoda figures. I first wrote on Whatnot last year. In a short time since then, the company has raised three increasingly large rounds: $ 4 million in December, $ 20 million in March, and this morning an additional $ 50 million. While Whatnot still offers the most standard product pages to give sellers a 24/7 presence on the site, the live streaming side has become the main driver by far. Co-founder Grant LaFontaine tells me that live streaming is currently “95% of the focus”; this is where most of their sales take place and what seems to be of greatest concern to users. Another thing that users seem to care about? Sports cards. Whatnot opened the site to sports card sellers in January, and it almost immediately became the top-selling category on the site. The single category now accounts for “millions of dollars” in sales each month, according to the company. The Whatnot team itself is also growing rapidly. When I first spoke to them, it was only a handful of employees; in January of this year, they were up to ten. Today, it’s 45 fulltimers. By the end of the year, Grant says, they expect to be close to a hundred. While anyone can sell on Whatnot Marketplace, only users who have been reviewed / invited can sell via livestream. This helps keep fraud low; sellers know that if they try to sneak into bogus cards or scam someone, their access to the live stream and therefore their audience could be gone. The company tells me that this Series B was led by Anu Hariharan of the Y Combinator Continuity Fund and supported by Andreessen Horowitz, Animal Capital and a number of angels.

