London Stock Exchange under fire for funding Belarusian dictator





SNP foreign spokeswoman MP Alyn Smith said any discussion of sanctions against Belarus must include harming financial assets and closing loopholes they have exploited. An expert on Eurasian politics and finance told OpenDemocracy that it is cheaper and easier for dictators to borrow in Western private capital markets than ever before. Countries can often borrow at a cheaper rate, in terms of political costs and in dollars, from the west than they would receive from China or Russia, said Maximilian Hess, of the Foreign Policy Research think tank. Institute. EU introduced new sanctions against Belarus on Monday, after a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, was forcibly hijacked over Belarusian airspace, landing in Minsk, the country’s capital. Two passengers, journalist Pratasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, were disembarked from the plane and arrested before the flight continued. Pratasevich is a co-founder of the opposition news channel NEXTA, which has become a leading news source following the disputed presidential election in Belarus in 2020. At least three protesters were killed in the aftermath of the August elections last year, 6,700 people were arrested and hundreds, if not thousands, were deliberately tortured or injured by police. The ensuing criminal investigations followed many participants in the wave of protests, forcing them to leave their country and seek a new life outside the country, which has been ruled by Lukashenka since 1994. The US, EU, UK and Canada have refused to recognize the election results and have imposed sanctions on Belarusian leaders, including Lukashenka, for human rights violations and election tampering. Late Monday evening, a video by Pratasevich in Belarus, police custody was released, where he said he confessed to being accused of organizing mass riots in connection with the country’s protest movement and that he was treated fairly by the law enforcement. Reacting to the video, Pratasevich’s father mentionned that it is not his words, it is not his speech intonation. He is acting very reserved and you can see that he is nervous and suggested that his son had been subjected to violence. The dictator’s bounty During a first listing in London, the Belarusian Ministry of Finance issued two sovereign Eurobonds on the London Stock Exchange for a total of $ 1.25 billion at the end of June 2020. This successful bond listing testifies to the high level of investor demand in Belarusian history, mentionned LSEs Ayuna Nechaeva at the time. It has great potential to open the door to further listings of Belarusian stocks and debt on the London Stock Exchange. The transaction was managed by US financial services firm Citigroup, Austrianas Raiffeisen bank, Russian private investment bank Renaissance Capital and French investment group Socit Gnrale.

