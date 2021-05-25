Viasat profits stable in fiscal 2021 as operator prepares for ViaSat-3 launch in 2022





Viasat reported stable revenue of $ 2.3 billion for its 2021 fiscal year and remains on track to launch the first ViaSat-3 satellite at the start of calendar year 2022. The satellite operator released its 2021 annual results on May 25, indicating that it recently completed payload integration for the first ViaSat-3 and will soon ship the payload to Boeing for integration and testing of spacecraft. Viasats 2021 results showed an increase in operating profit and net profit compared to the previous year. Operating profit was $ 58.2 million, compared to $ 38.4 million for fiscal 2020. Net profit was $ 3.7 million, compared to $ 200,000 for fiscal 2020. The revenue was stable year-over-year (year-on-year) at $ 2.3 billion, repeat last year’s record earnings. Consolidated awards reached a new high of $ 2.7 billion for the year, bringing Viasats backlog to $ 2.3 billion, 23% higher than the previous year. Government Systems is the top performing segment of Viasats, with revenue of approximately $ 1.1 billion for the year. This is a decrease of 6% from the previous year. Viasat expects this segment to return to growth in FY2022, with allocations of $ 1.2 billion for FY2021 and the anticipated normalization of the acquisition process after COVID- 19. Satellite services reported $ 826.6 million in revenue for the year, up 5% from the previous year. The company reports 590,000 fixed broadband subscribers, a stable level compared to last year. Subscribers reached 603,000 in the second quarter of 2021, but fell back to 590,000 by year-end. Viasat said this segment has seen higher revenues despite a stable subscriber base due to a higher proportion of customers purchasing premium service plans. Commercial networks are the smallest segment and reported revenue of $ 320.9 million, down 7% from the previous year. This segment won record prices during the year, up 52% ​​year on year, including a record $ 341 million in advanced satellite ground antenna systems. For FY2022, Viasat sees good prospects for satellite services, particularly in the in-flight connectivity (IFC) and enterprise markets. IFC is expected to benefit from increased air traffic volume with COVID-19 recovery, the return to flight of the Boeing 737-MAX and new customers including Delta and KLM. The operator anticipates modest growth in fixed broadband revenues, driven by the expansion of international markets in Europe and Brazil, and moderate growth in the United States due to capacity constraints. With fiscal year 2022 underway, we are very optimistic about our outlook. Our diversified business is positioned for a strong post-COVID recovery, particularly for IFC. Given our investments in innovation, market share gains, indirect acquisitions and overall execution, we enter fiscal 2022 in a very strong position as we approach the launch of ViaSat-3 Americas. and the start of an exciting new phase of global growth, CEO Rick Baldridge said in a letter to shareholders. In addition, Viasat also announced the appointment of two new senior executives. Evan Dixon has been promoted to President of Viasats Global Fixed Broadband. He has been playing this role for a year. Viasat also named Craig Miller president of Government Systems. Miller was previously the Technical Director of Segments.

