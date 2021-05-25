Coinbase stock receives boost from JP Morgan, as analyst recommends investors buy

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. surged on Tuesday, after JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington recommended investors buy, saying the company has a key position in the U.S. cryptocurrency trading market, a technology which should become more integrated in the financial markets.

Worthington launched a Coinbase hedge with an overweight rating and a share price target of $ 371, around 55% above current levels.

climbed 6.4% in afternoon trading. It is still on track to close below the benchmark price of $ 250, when it went public last month, for the seventh consecutive session.

Decrease 2.0% Tuesday.

We see cryptomarkets as sustainable and growing, and we expect Coinbase to have the opportunity to influence and benefit from this market growth as it innovates, Worthington wrote in a note to clients.

He believes the crypto trading platform will be able to leverage its brand as a trusted, secure and easy-to-use exchange to grow its user base by converting the individual into an active user.

With 56 million verified users, we see Coinbase driving growth by implementing a marketing program to attract more traditional investors and convert verified users into active funded accounts, Worthington wrote.

Worthingtons’ bullish outlook on Coinbase puts him in the majority on Wall Street, as 12 of 16 analysts surveyed by FactSet have the equivalent of buy quotes on the stock. The other four have the equivalent of the maintenance ratings. The average price target is $ 394.

Worthingtons’ bullish outlook is based on the belief that while the cryptoeconomy may be in the early stages of its lifecycle, the technology is gaining confidence as a store of value.

Cryptocurrencies spark investor interest, build confidence, as evidenced by the growing number of retailers / institutions invested, and complement current ownership of gold and fiat currencies, Worthington wrote. While cryptocurrencies do not have the history of other stores, they do improve on some flaws / risks inherent in other traditional value stores.

Employer of Worthingtons, JP Morgan Chase & Co. JPM,

-0.21% ,

is believed to be one of the institutions starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, as the banking giant will offer its high net worth clients access to an actively managed bitcoin fund by the summer, according to a recent CoinDesk Report.

This would mark a shift in the position taken by CEO Jamie Dimon, who in 2017 called bitcoin a fraud, saying it will eventually explode. Dimon has since toned down his criticism of bitcoin.

While Worthington is not convinced that cryptocurrencies will evolve into real currencies used for doing business in the short to medium term, he expects cryptocurrencies to gain popularity as stores of value.

[C]Cryptocurrencies are durable, portable, fungible, visible, rare, verifiable and free from censorship, Worthington wrote.

There are others on Wall Street who are not so bullish at the moment, including Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, who has expressed concern about the outlook for bitcoin’s price following the recent sell-off. massive. It confirmed its neutral rating on Coinbase on Tuesday and reduced its price target to $ 225, or 6.1% below current levels, from $ 315.

Falling bitcoin prices could bring the crypto winter scenario back to the table, Dolev wrote. The harsh winter of 2018 caused volumes to dry up, which [Coinbases] transaction users and retail revenues (~ 80% of total). While all results are still achievable for 2021, a crypto winter can mean a potential 15% to 20% downside to current consensus selling expectations.

Dolevs’ harsh winter in 2018 refers to the 73.9% drop in bitcoin prices that year. And while bitcoin is still up around 31% in 2021, it has fallen 40.0% since closing to a record high of $ 63,434.45 on April 13, according to FactSet data.

Coincidentally, the bitcoin withdrawal began the day Coinbase went public, April 14. Coinbase shares closed at $ 328.28 on the first day, 31.3% above its benchmark price.

